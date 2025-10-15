Dubai, UAE :NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, and Fortanix® Inc., a global leader in data security for an AI world, today announced a global partnership to help enterprises safeguard sensitive data, counter emerging AI threats and prepare for looming post-quantum cryptography challenges.

Through this agreement, NTT DATA will launch a new Cryptography-as-a-Service offering as part of its Data Security services portfolio. The service combines Fortanix’s industry-leading Data Security Manager Platform with NTT DATA’s cybersecurity expertise, deep knowledge of evolving data protection standards, global delivery model and strong capabilities across AI technologies.

The joint solution helps companies secure data across AI, cloud and hybrid environments, while preparing for the post-quantum era with crypto-agility - the ability to quickly identify and replace vulnerable encryption with quantum-safe alternatives.

The Fortanix platform, powered by Confidential Computing technology, isolates and encrypts data while it is being processed, protecting it at rest, in motion and in use across hybrid, multicloud and AI environments. Its unified security architecture provides centralized visibility and policy control, which simplifies audits, compliance and regulatory reporting. This strong foundation allows enterprises to future-proof their data security strategies and migrate smoothly to quantum-resistant cryptography.

NTT DATA will deliver full lifecycle services, starting with a tailored assessment of each client’s data security maturity level and a technology roadmap for crypto agility, implementation of the Fortanix platform and ongoing managed services.

“The stakes could not be higher. Enterprises that fail to prepare for the post-quantum era risk data breaches, operational disruptions, regulatory penalties, competitive disadvantage and a fundamental erosion of customer trust,” said Cathy Huang, senior research director, Worldwide Security Services, IDC. “Organizations must begin now with cryptographic discovery, risk assessments, and migration roadmaps, alongside technology solutions that secure enterprises from future quantum-aided attacks. These steps are essential to becoming truly quantum ready.”

“Enterprises, especially in highly regulated industries, face mounting pressure to safeguard sensitive data while navigating the opportunities and risks of the rapidly evolving AI landscape. At the same time, they must prepare their cybersecurity infrastructure for the quantum era,” said Sheetal Mehta, Head of Cybersecurity, NTT DATA, Inc. “Our partnership with Fortanix brings together complementary strengths to mitigate risks across multifaceted environments, while unlocking innovation in AI and preparing for the post-quantum era with crypto-agility.”

"AI, cloud, regulations and the inevitable challenges of post-quantum cryptography are reshaping how data must be secured," said Anand Kashyap, CEO and co-founder of Fortanix.

"Through our partnership with NTT DATA, we’re empowering enterprises to proactively manage their cryptographic risks, powered by industry leading Confidential Computing technology."

Key use cases for NTT DATA’s Cryptography-as-a-Service include:

Multicloud Key Management : Fortanix’s unified encryption key management across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and on-premises, integrated with NTT DATA’s cloud services.

: Fortanix’s unified encryption key management across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and on-premises, integrated with NTT DATA’s cloud services. Post-Quantum Readiness : Identifies where cryptography is vulnerable, maps out migration plans and ensures business continuity as organizations transition to quantum-safe standards.

: Identifies where cryptography is vulnerable, maps out migration plans and ensures business continuity as organizations transition to quantum-safe standards. Data Sovereignty for Government & Public Sector: Ensures compliance with data residency regulations through geofencing and secure key storage, supported by NTT DATA’s compliance expertise.

Ensures compliance with data residency regulations through geofencing and secure key storage, supported by NTT DATA’s compliance expertise. Secure AI & Machine Learning : Processes sensitive data in secure environments in Confidential Computing enclaves to maintain privacy throughout the AI lifecycle.

: Processes sensitive data in secure environments in Confidential Computing enclaves to maintain privacy throughout the AI lifecycle. Hardware Security Module as-a-Service : Centralized, secure management of cryptographic keys and digital assets without the need to manage physical hardware.

: Centralized, secure management of cryptographic keys and digital assets without the need to manage physical hardware. Data Tokenization & Format-Preserving Encryption: Maintains privacy while keeping data usable, which is critical in regulated industries.

While relevant across all industries, the partnership will focus primarily on highly regulated industries worldwide, including financial services, healthcare, government and telecommunications.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Fortanix

Fortanix is the global leader in data-first cybersecurity and a pioneer of Confidential Computing. Its unified platform secures sensitive data across on-premises and multi-cloud environments at rest, in transit, and in use through advanced encryption and key management. Fortanix's encryption is resistant to all known cryptanalytic techniques, including the latest quantum computing algorithms, allowing for top-level compliance and operational simplicity while reducing risk and cost.

Trusted by leading enterprises and government agencies, Fortanix enables users to run applications and AI workloads entirely within secure hardware enclaves—isolated, tamper-proof environments. This innovative approach, an industry standard known as Confidential Computing, has been supported by leading technology companies, including Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. For more information, visit www.fortanix.com.

