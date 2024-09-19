Riyadh – National Transportation Solutions Company (NTSC), Saudi Bulk Transport (SBT- SENDDEX), and Electromin have come together to form a pivotal co-operation aimed at transforming the landscape of sustainable transportation. The collaboration is a significant step towards realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which prioritizes the shift towards cleaner and more innovative sustainable transportation solutions. This includes a key objective of reducing the annual growth rate of transportation emissions from 7% to just 3% by 2030.

As part of this strategic initiative, the parties have signed a Decarbonization Roadmap agreement. The roadmap outlines a comprehensive framework for developing and implementing advanced transportation solutions with a focus on creating detailed decarbonization plans and reducing carbon emissions across multiple transportation modes. This agreement has already achieved a significant milestone with the first order of Electric Light Duty Trucks (LDTs), establishing a new standard for eco-friendly transportation.

NTSC CEO, Gary B. Flom, expressed the company's dedication to the Vision 2030 goals. “Our collaboration with SBT-SENDDEX and Electromin reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable transportation with leading companies in KSA. By leveraging innovative decarbonization strategies, we aim to make a significant impact aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

SBT’s CEO, Sohrab Zuberi, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the importance of the collaboration. “With our extensive experience in transportation and logistics solutions across the Kingdom, we are uniquely positioned to support Vision 2030. Leveraging Electromin’s advanced technology with NTSC’s mobility solutions allows us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and improve air quality,” Zuberi remarked.

NTSC will be prominently featured at the upcoming EV Show, showcasing their commitment to sustainable mobility. The event will include over 100 companies, 50 speakers, and 20 exhibitions. NTSC will present its latest innovation, the DarbConnect Fleet Management Software, and unveil the Decarbonization Roadmap. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in discussions about the future of sustainable transportation.

About NTSC

National Transportation Solutions Company (NTSC) is a trailblazer in advanced fleet management and sustainable multi-modal mobility solutions. Committed to reducing carbon footprints and enhancing efficiency, NTSC is dedicated to aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 by delivering cutting-edge technologies and solutions for a more sustainable future.

About SBT

SBT is a leading logistics company with over 40 years of experience in KSA. SBT operates one the largest and most extensive transportation networks in the Kingdom through its award winning SENDDEX Express transportation business as well as offering Storage, Fullillment and tailor-made Supply Chain solutions to the Automotive, Aviation, Manufacturing, FMCG, E-commerce and Retail industries.