Muscat – NSSG (National Securities Services Group Oman) won the highly commended award in the 'Outstanding Cybersecurity Product of the Year' category at Intersec 2024 for "PassRay" – a revolutionary cybersecurity product developed in the Sultanate by in-house Research & Development experts in Oman.

The company was presented the prestigious Intersec 2024 Award along with Dell Technologies at a glittering ceremony at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai on 17 January 2024. The award specifically recognizes products and services that excel in safeguarding digital systems, networks and databases against cybersecurity threats.

Hamza Al Jaafari, Chief Technology Officer of NSSG, who accepted the award, said: “As an Omani cybersecurity company, it is a proud moment to see PassRay win at Intersec 2024 among globally groundbreaking products, technologies and innovations that are shaping the cybersecurity industry”.

PassRay is a cutting-edge password auditing tool conceptualized and designed by NSSG. It not only introduces advanced capabilities but also represents a significant leap forward in delivering better ROI as well as security.

As PassRay operates exclusively on-premise, offers organizations maximum control over their sensitive information. It also offers flexibility, as the solution can be scaled-up to accommodate an unlimited number of accounts; with all upgrades executed seamlessly without downtime or disruption.

Moreover, PassRay has a revolutionary analytical feature which provides historical insights into password trends and user behaviors, breaking new ground in password security by enabling businesses to continually enhance their cybersecurity practices. Its stance on threat mitigation actively guides IT users and administrators toward best practices.

In addition, PassRay has a collective approach to cyber defense. It compiles key security insights that enable swift identification and preemptive response to emerging threats; thereby reducing the potential of wide-scale disruptive cyber attacks.

Warith Al Maawali, Acting CEO of NSSG, explained: "As the world accelerates towards the era of Industry 4.0, cybersecurity is being increasingly recognized as a core aspect of corporate governance today. The market for cybersecurity in the MENA region is projected to reach USD 19.79 billion by 2030, growing at a rate of about 14.35 percent annually.

“The Sultanate is well on its way towards a digital future in line with the Vision Oman 2040, and NSSG is uniquely positioned to be a trusted partner in keeping Oman’s businesses resilient in this digital journey."

About NSSG

Established in 2016, NSSG is one of the leading cybersecurity companies in Oman. The team comprises entirely of highly qualified staff with various sets of expertise. NSSG is accredited by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to provide cybersecurity services. Furthermore, NSSG is known as the first CREST accredited organization in MENA region for penetration testing, and holds ISO 27001 certification which covers their internal network, data center, employees, physical security and penetration testing operations. NSSG also is one of the only entities in the country that holds Technology Indemnity Insurance, which helps monetarily compensate clients under compliance with the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).