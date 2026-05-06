Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC Group, a core subsidiary of Ghitha Holding PJSC and part of International Holding Company, has partnered with ne’ma - the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, to support the UAE’s national target of reducing food loss and waste by 50% by 2030, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3.

The initiative underscores growing public-private alignment to build a more efficient and circular food system, combining Ne’ma’s national mandate to reduce food loss and waste with NRTC Group’s operational capabilities across sourcing, logistics, and distribution.

Under the partnership, NRTC Group will provide data-led insights, operational expertise, and supply chain infrastructure to support the identification, measurement, and reduction of food loss across key points in the value chain. The collaboration will also contribute to Food Rescue programmes, Zero Food to Landfill initiatives, and wider ecosystem engagement efforts aimed at improving efficiency across the UAE food system.

In addition, the partnership will support joint participation in awareness initiatives, knowledge-sharing platforms, and policy discussions, while enabling NRTC to contribute to national sustainability reporting and impact measurement frameworks.

Khuloud Al Nowais, Chief Sustainability Officer at Emirates Foundation and Secretary General of the ne’ma Steering Committee, said, “The partnership with NRTC Group reinforces ne’ma’s collaborative and coordinated approach to address food loss and waste. Achieving meaningful progress at scale requires strong engagement from the private sector, particularly partners with deep operational reach across the food value chain. We are confident that together with NRTC, we can accelerate measurable impact, driving more efficient resource use, reducing waste at critical points, and contributing to the UAE’s broader food security goals.”

Mohammed Alrifai, CEO, NRTC Group added, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s national food security and sustainability priorities. Addressing food loss is a critical part of improving supply chain efficiency and strengthening resilience across the food ecosystem. Through our work with ne’ma, we aim to apply our operational capabilities and data insights to deliver measurable, real-world impact.”

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Mahsool, Taaza, Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

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The Guild

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