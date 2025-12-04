Move expands NRTC’s integrated farm-to-fork platform, accelerating e-commerce growth and widening premium product offerings

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC Group, one of the region’s leading fresh produce importers, distributors, and farm-to-fork operators, today announced the full acquisition of Ripe Organic, a homegrown UAE brand recognised for its trusted organic products and strong consumer following.

With this acquisition, NRTC Group will now collaborate with more than 150 local organic farms across the UAE, and the Group is projecting approximately 40% revenue growth in the first full year of operations post-integration, underscoring the strategic scale and impact of this expansion.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in NRTC Group’s strategic push into the fast-growing organic, clean-label, and wellness-driven food segment. Under the agreement, NRTC Group acquires the Ripe Organic brand, product portfolio, trademark, digital assets, and e-commerce operations.

The acquisition reinforces NRTC Group’s long-term commitment to advancing the UAE’s food resilience while expanding its reach across the premium consumer segment. Integrating Ripe Organic strengthens the Group’s capabilities in retail and e-commerce, enhances clean-label offerings, and supports local farm ecosystems, all aligning with the national Food Security Strategy 2051 and holding company Ghitha Holding’s growth roadmap under the Multiply 2.0 ecosystem.

“The integration of Ripe Organic marks a transformative step in NRTC’s journey as we expand deeper into the organic and specialty grocery category,” said Mohammed Nassar Al Rifai, Group CEO of NRTC Group.

“Ripe Organic’s strong brand equity, loyal consumer base, and commitment to clean, sustainable food perfectly complement NRTC’s scale, infrastructure, and farm-to-fork systems. Together, we will accelerate innovation, strengthen local farming partnerships, and enhance access to organic products for consumers across the UAE.”

Ripe Organic will transition under the NRTC Group umbrella through a phased integration plan. While operational efficiencies will be enhanced through NRTC’s processing, logistics, and distribution network, the Ripe Organic brand identity, values, and product philosophy will be maintained to ensure a seamless experience for customers.

The acquisition significantly strengthens NRTC Group’s position in the region’s fast-growing organic and clean-label category while expanding capabilities across B2C, retail, and e-commerce channels. It enhances traceability and sustainability through the Group’s advanced digital governance systems and aligns closely with Ghitha Holding and IHC’s broader strategy to reinforce food resilience and support diversified consumer platforms.

“By entering a premium retail segment with strong brand loyalty, NRTC Group gains a powerful strategic advantage and a meaningful foothold in a rapidly evolving market,” added Al Rifai.

The integration of Ripe Organic unlocks notable innovation potential for NRTC Group, enabling the expansion of organic fruits and vegetables, the introduction of new organic grocery lines and clean-label products, and the growth of wellness-focused categories. This includes curated health boxes, subscription models, and enhanced home-delivery experiences.

NRTC will also upgrade the Ripe Organic e-commerce platform to deliver improved user experience, faster fulfilment, and enhanced delivery performance. Ripe Organic will be integrated into NRTC’s advanced processing, cold-chain, and logistics network, boosting efficiency, scale, and supply chain transparency.

Benefiting the wider ecosystem, customers will gain access to a broader assortment of products with improved availability and quality; UAE farmers will benefit from stronger demand planning and long-term partnerships; suppliers and partners across retail, HORECA, and digital commerce will gain access to expanded networks and unified quality standards.

A Ripe Organic spokesperson added, “For more than a decade, Ripe Organic has been committed to bringing clean, sustainable, and healthy food choices to UAE consumers. Joining NRTC Group allows us to strengthen this mission with greater scale, operational excellence, and distribution reach. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter as we expand our offering and continue to inspire healthier living across the nation.”

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

