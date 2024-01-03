Cairo: The Research Science Institute – Egypt & North Africa, culminated its third edition of The National Reading Programme (NRP) with a grand ceremony at Al Manara International Conference Center. The event celebrated and recognized winners on a national scale. Impressively, more than 38 participants from 16 governorates clinched prizes totaling EGP 20 million. A distinctive feature of this edition was the inclusion of winners from the "Enlightenment Institutions" category, alongside participants with visual impairments and international students.

A diverse array of participants, totaling 12 million, engaged in the competition, representing schools, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif institutes, universities, teachers, enlightenment institutions, and community organizations. Meetings and qualifying rounds were held with all participants at different stages until they succeeded in reaching the podium, winning the title, and winning the project prizes after passing the competitions of cognitive competition in the programme's four dimensions which are: "Intellectual Student" among school students and Al-Azhar Al-Sahrif institutes, "Diamond Reader" among university students, "Intellectual Teacher" among teachers, and "Enlightenment Institution" among educational, cultural, social, and media institutions that support reading. The winners of the first, second, and third places in each of the four dimensions compete for a substantial monetary prizes of one million pounds, half a million pounds, and a quarter of a million pounds, respectively. Other winners were awarded amounts between 50,000 and 100,000 Egyptian pounds, along with cultural trips covered by the media.

The celebratory event garnered the attendance of distinguished leaders and decision-makers, including Dr.Mohamed Al-Doweiny, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sahrif, and Dr. Iman Hassan, General Coordinator of the National Reading Programme at the Ministry of Education, attended on behalf of H.E the Minister of Education and Technical Education. The event was also attended by some gentlemen from the members of the Shura Council and the House of Representatives, in addition to a selection of luminaries from the educational, cultural, and media spheres, and publishers' unions, research centers, and syndicates.

On this occasion, H.E Dr. Reda Hegazy, Minister of Education and Technical Education, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Dr. Iman Hassan emphasized the evident alignment between the objectives of NRP and the ministry's dedicated efforts in this domain, affirming, "We are dedicated to nurturing young minds and empowering them with the tools of innovation to access diverse forms of knowledge. Consequently, the successful completion of the third edition of the programme stands as a noteworthy accomplishment, resonating with our vision and unwavering endeavors to educate an enlightened generation capable of leading the nation towards a brighter future."

In a parallel stance, Dr.Mohamed Al-Doweiny, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sahrif,, expounded on Al-Azhar Al-Sharif's dedication to fostering young intellects, expressing, "Al-Azhar Al-Sharif stands unwavering and firmly believes in the significance of nurturing our youth, illuminating their minds and spirits through the profound teachings embedded in our written literature. This ethos aligns seamlessly with the cultural and ethical principles of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif. We aspire for NRP to persist in its mission of nurturing new generations, empowering them to embody the authentic meanings of knowledge and wisdom."

On her part, Ms. Naglaa al-Shamsi, President of the Emirates Scientific Research Foundation and Secretary-General of the National Reading Programme, conveyed her profound pride as the third edition of the programme concluded, expressing, "In the land of thought, culture, and the written word, in the land of civilization, it is not the quantity of your possessions that matters, but the quality of your ideas." She expressed her hope that the project would continue to be a beacon of light, guiding the way towards a future where knowledge, creativity, and critical thinking come together to create a literate and innovative society.



The culmination of the event featured the announcement of the winners. In the category of "Intellectual Students," 15 outstanding students were recognized, and this year's top spot was secured by the diligent student reader, Marwan Ahmed Mohamed, a first-year high school student, hailing from Damietta Governorate. Likewise, in the "Diamond Reader" category, 8 students distinguished themselves, and the sought-after title and trophy for this year were awarded to the exceptional student reader, Ayman Atef Yehia, representing Mansoura University. Within the "Intellectual Teacher" category, 10 teachers stood out, with the title and trophy for this year claimed by the knowledgeable teacher, Mr. Hashem Bakry Amin from Beni Suef. Additionally, special acknowledgment was extended to five educational and cultural institutions in the unique "Enlightenment Institutions" category, with noteworthy examples of the victorious institutions are: The Local Community Development Association in Kafr El Shobak, Qalyubia Governorate, the Zayed Foundation for Creativity and Development, Giza Governorate, and Noor Sama Masr for Science and Arts, Qalyubia Governorate.

The Scientific Research Foundation (Egypt-Dubai) inaugurated the 1st edition of the National Reading Programme in March 2020. The programme's objectives encompassed elevating awareness regarding the significance of reading, uplifting the standard of Egyptian cultural artifacts, enriching libraries, and fostering societal and educational institutions. In its third edition, the programme persists in pursuit of this noble cause, guided by a decade-long strategy harmonized with Egypt Vision 2030, aspiring to attain cultural preeminence both regionally and globally.

About National Reading Programme:

It’s a sustainable competing project that aims at encouraging Egyptian kids and youths to embrace critical creative functional reading, enabling them to acquire, apply and produce new knowledge towards a community that learns, thinks and innovates. The programme also targets thriving with Arabic language. NRP is sponsored by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Culture, Egyptian Knowledge Bank and Al Azhar Al Sharif.

About Emirate's Research Science Institute

It is a cultural educational institution that invests in developing generations through innovative evidence-based programs. Since its inception in 1998, the institute has prioritized encouraging reading supported by decades of hands-on experience in establishing standards, planning, organizing, coordinating, training and judging. Building on its esteemed expertise in the management of such projects, the Research Science Institute strives to enrich national reading programs and educational projects.