Dubai, UAE: New Delhi, India – New Perspective Marketing International Inc. (NPMI), the Asia-Pacific arm of New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group), has achieved a monumental milestone by winning four prestigious awards at the 18th Stars of the Industry Awards, held at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi.

NPMI received the titles of Advertising Agency of the Year, PR Agency of the Year, Outdoor Agency of the Year, and Marketing Campaign of the Year, underscoring its leadership in delivering innovative and transformative campaigns across industries.

The awards were proudly received by Vince Ang, NPM Group's Chief Operating Officer, and Rain Dimalanta, NPM Director of Operations, Sales, and Marketing, on behalf of the agency.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude in response to the recognition, stating:

"We are deeply grateful to the awards committee for recognizing the impactful campaigns of NPM Group overall, and NPMI in particular. I wholeheartedly congratulate the team on winning these four major awards—I am so proud of you all. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to our clients and partners for their trust and support. It is their confidence that enables us to deliver projects with meaningful results. Through the power of storytelling, we are honored to make the world a better place, one story, one brand at a time.”

A Global Leader in Marketing Excellence

Specializing in trade promotion, FMCG, tourism destination management, and investment promotion, New Perspective Marketing International Inc. has become one of the preferred and go-to marketing, PR, advertising, and media agencies serving international Philippine brands and government agencies.

The awards recognize NPMI’s ability to blend cultural insight with creative excellence, crafting campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences while delivering measurable results.

Award-Winning Highlights

Marketing Campaign of the Year

NPMI’s award-winning campaigns inspire and engage, blending creativity with purpose to deliver impactful results for clients.

Advertising Agency of the Year

The agency’s innovative and integrated strategies, coupled with meticulous execution, have redefined industry standards and elevated its clients’ brands.

Outdoor Agency of the Year

NPMI’s mastery of outdoor media transforms public spaces into powerful platforms for storytelling and engagement.

PR Agency of the Year

With strategic communication at its core, NPMI builds trust and fosters meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

Through its strategic campaigns, NPMI has elevated the global visibility of Filipino brands and government initiatives. By bridging international standards with local relevance, the agency showcases the Philippines as a hub of creativity and innovation.

About New Perspective Marketing International Inc. (NPMI)

New Perspective Marketing International Inc. (NPMI), the Asia Pacific arm of the New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group), is a leading global marketing, public relations, advertising, and media agency. NPMI is recognized as the largest go-to agency for international Philippine brands, specializing in trade promotion, FMCG, tourism destination management, and investment promotion. With a focus on delivering measurable results, NPMI continues to redefine the standards for marketing and PR services.

About New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group)



INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Since its establishment in 2011, NPM Group has served more than 1,000 brands and companies, including more than 20 major government agencies in the UAE and Philippines, over 30 banking and financial institutions in the Middle East, 10 of the top real estate developers in Asia, on top of a long list of companies in the aviation, healthcare, technology, tourism & hospitality, F&B and FMCG sectors across 36 countries.

MEDIA & PUBLISHING

NPM Group publishes 999 Magazine, the official English publication of the UAE Ministry of Interior on behalf of the Ministry. The company is also the publisher of The Filipino Times (TFT), largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency globally.

EXHIBITIONS & CONFERENCES

NPM Group organises international conferences that gather industry and corporate leaders, businessmen, policy makers, and government bodies both from local and national government entities under one roof. Among these expositions is the annual Philippine Property & Investment Exhibition (PPIE), now on its 11th edition, which is the biggest, longest, and most trusted international Filipino property investment expo. NPM is also behind The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards and Summit, a prestigious 2-part event that highlights the significant impact of Filipino professionals in the Middle East and provides a platform for sharing expertise and promoting best practices across various industry disciplines.

