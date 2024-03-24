Abu Dhabi, UAE: NPCC, in partnership with Technip Energies and JGC Corporation, received a Limited Notice To Proceed (LNTP) from ADNOC to commence early engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities at the Ruwais Low-Carbon LNG Project, located in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

The project comprises of two natural gas liquefaction trains with a total LNG production capacity of 9.6 Mtpa(1).The plant will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and will be powered by clean energy.

The plant is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world.

The project will significantly enhance ADNOC's LNG production capacity aligning with global natural gas demand and the shift towards decarbonization.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, commented, "We are deeply honored to be selected for the Ruwais low-carbon LNG Project with our esteemed partners, marking a significant step toward environmental sustainability and global energy transition. Utilizing clean energy for LNG production sets a new industry standard, drastically lowering carbon emissions and paving the way for a cleaner future. We're proud to be part of a project that not only secures energy but also showcases the UAE's role in leading the energy transition."

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented, “LNG is a critical source our energy on the world’s pathway to net zero and Technip Energies is committed to supporting its continued development while concretely addressing the necessary demand being placed on the industry for emissions abatement. The Ruwais LNG project reflects the future. It innovates for a decarbonized LNG industry. With zero carbon energy sources to power electrified LNG trains, we are setting a new standard for LNG production. This project not only enhances our strong partnership with ADNOC but also reinforces our position as a leader in low-carbon LNG. We are proud to be part of this project that perfectly aligns with our ambition of enabling net zero solutions and meeting the challenge of an affordable, available and sustainable energy.”

Farhan Mujib, Representative Director, President of JGC, commented, “We are highly honored to participate in this innovative low-carbon LNG Project. With the backdrop of global focus on decarbonization, the JGC Group is accelerating the promotion of energy transition, and the project is firmly in line with the direction of our strategy. We commit to leveraging our capabilities and experience for the Ruwais low-carbon LNG Project, bringing to the project our proven track record in the LNG field. We are convinced this will contribute to the success of the project and enhance economic growth in the UAE.”

Mtpa: million tons per annum

About NPCC

National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a part of NMDC Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to the energy sector.

Since its inception in 1973, National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.