Abu Dhabi: Bringing Aegean luxury to the shores of the United Arab Emirates, Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat has opened its doors to guests. Located on the coast, approximately halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the intimate adult-only property offers 22 luxurious guest rooms and suites in coastal tranquillity, with an effortless grace inspired by the eponymous Greek island.

Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat is poised to redefine the concept of a UAE escape, a haven where every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to elevate the senses. Captivating views of the Gulf stretch from each spacious room, suite, and sun-soaked terrace, inviting guests to become immersed in the splendid azure waters of the infinity pool and sea. The accommodation boasts soft furnishings in neutral colours in a soothing style which is reflected throughout the public areas of the resort.

The retreat’s architecture mirrors the timeless design of its namesake island, with low-lying white buildings blending into the beach. A curated experience is offered for groups, combining privacy, modern comforts and traditional Anantara hospitality, complemented by a 24-hour butler service. The resort is available for exclusive buy-out, ideal for intimate group getaways, team retreats or bijou celebrations with an unspoilt backdrop.

Indulgent culinary experiences are available at Anantara Santorini’s two signature restaurants. Oia Oasis is a celebration of Arabic cuisine, from fragrant morning coffee and sweet pastries to afternoon and evening banquets of tapas and mezze. Offering an elegant dining space, including a sea-facing terrace, at Oia Oasis ordering off-menu is not just permitted, but encouraged. In a sophisticated and flowing venue perched overlooking the sea, Thalassa ensconces diners in the refined beauty and joyful hospitality of the Mediterranean. Classic dishes from Greece and beyond are conjured from the freshest fish, mouthwatering meats, and colourful farm-to-fork produce as gentle harmonies float through the natural space.

Beyond the restaurants, Anantara Santorini guests are invited to savour unforgettable moments at private and personally curated Dining by Design occasions with a choice of spectacular resort locations, or to enjoy the finest foods delivered directly to their door with 24-hour gourmet in-room dining.

Inside the property, a serene infinity pool and lavish facilities offer perfect distractions, in addition to pampering therapies at Anantara Spa. In this blissful wellness sanctuary, wisdom from the East and West is fused to create a menu of traditional rituals and cutting-edge treatments, alongside a plunge pool, a Himalayan salt sauna, a Moroccan hammam and a spa bath designed for total relaxation.

Anantara Santorini is an idyllic escape for groups seeking serenity between two emirates. For exclusive gatherings, however, it is unrivalled. Combining the beauty of the Mediterranean with the guaranteed heat of the Middle East means events hosts can say “I do” to any occasion and know the setting will be immaculate from the warmth of the waves to the spotless sky, while flawless Anantara service will make every event not only memorable, but magical.

Opening offer rates for buy now, stay now at Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat start from USD 735++ including breakfast for two people. For more information and reservations, call +971 4567 8666, email reservations.asgr@anantara.com or visit https://www.anantara.com/en/santorini-abu-dhabi.

