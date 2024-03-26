The 1,665-square-metre venue is the eighth UFC GYM to open in the United Arab Emirates

The location features UFC GYM signature classes including DUT / HIIT and MMA-inspired workouts, as well as special fitness classes and programmes for women, children, and young adults

Dubai, UAE – UFC GYM’s Middle East footprint continues to grow with the recent launch of a new location in Ajman, representing the eighth facility to open in the UAE since the franchise first arrived in the country in 2016.

Located at City Centre Ajman Mall, the latest facility spans 1,665 square metres across two floors, boasting a fully equipped gym with top-end MATRIX Strength and Cardio machines, trainer-led classes in the MMA area which include Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), Boxing, Kickboxing, Fight Fit, and MMA, and Group Exercise Classes in the studio which include Cycling, Zumba, Yoga, and Barbell Conditioning.

UFC GYM’s signature class, Daily Ultimate Training (DUT) is a High-Intensity Interval Training workout, which will each take place in the functional fitness area and be open to all ages and fitness levels, while ladies-only classes will run for women, by women in the exclusive Ladies Only Gym. A youth programme for children and young adults focusing on Boxing, BJJ, and DUT will also run regularly, with classes split across three respective age groups (4-7yo; 8-11yo; and 12-15yo) to ensure a safe and progressive environment.

One of the largest and fastest-growing operators and franchisees of premium fitness facilities, UFC GYM is now present in 168 locations across 33 countries worldwide. John Gearing, CEO and Operating Partner at UFC GYM Middle East is relishing further expansion plans amid an exciting time for the business.

“Opening up in Ajman is undoubtedly another significant milestone for UFC GYM Middle East,” Gearing, who has more than two decades’ worth of experience in the consumer market, said. “It’s a developing Emirate and has a large and youthful population with growing interest not only in the UFC but in healthy living.

“It is extremely exciting to be partners with UFC, the largest global MMA organisation in the world. UFC is a powerful brand and one I personally have been interested in since the get-go in the 1990s. We will continue to work with partners and investors to build the UFC GYM business in this region and beyond, and you can be sure our expansion plans don’t end here.”

Check out UFC GYM’s latest facility in Ajman by registering your interest in a free pass on the following link: https://www.ufcgym.me/locations/Ajman/pass/

About UFC Gym

UFC GYM is the ultimate MMA-inspired fitness experience. UFC GYM provides the opportunity for anyone, regardless of age or athletic ability, the resources to improve their health and lead a more active lifestyle. As well as a fully equipped gym with state-of-the art equipment, UFC GYM offers a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming. UFC GYM encourages everyone to achieve their goals through its #TRAINDIFFERENT approach to fitness.

UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimes of internationally acclaimed UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit, and live a healthy lifestyle.

Membership includes unlimited access to UFC’s world-famous Octagon® and signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®), Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Kickboxing, Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts, women’s self-defence, as well as popular group fitness classes.

About UFC

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organisation produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to 900 million-plus TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organisation’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC® is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.