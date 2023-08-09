Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Award-winning International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) provider Now Health International is celebrating its latest customer service success, having won another prestigious award, Customer Service Initiative of the Year, recognising its leadership in this area.

In addition to its TrustPilot score reflecting how the company’s members feel about its products and service, Now Health International also uses an internal survey program to proactively address customer issues and make life even easier for its members.

However, the company believes a vital point of difference in the marketplace comes from its empathetic and efficient approach to dealing with members’ claims. Now Health International reports that it processes and pays 99% of members’ claims within five working days, which is one of the core components of the company’s Service Promise. Additionally, the company approves 95% of all claims upon submission, without needing to gather more information from members.

But while many insurers are fully automating these processes – and seeing mixed results – Now Health International relies on human expertise and personal qualities like empathy and compassion to enhance its claims processes.

Discussing the company’s claims philosophy, Michel Faucher, Managing Director, Now Health International, said: “We believe in the value of the human touch and are committed to providing personalised care and support to all our members, especially when they’re making claims, which will often come after going through a particularly stressful period of illness or injury.

“Our approach is to look for all the right reasons to pay a claim. While we use automation to assist with fast claims processing and payment, we never outright reject a claim purely on a machine’s decision. Where our tools recommend further investigation, our team of claims specialists then get involved, more often than not leading to members’ claims being processed.”

Dr Bilal Shirazi, Chief Medical Officer, Now Health International, added: “Technology undoubtedly has a role to play in what we do, but there is no substitute for the empathy, care and compassion that humans can provide during a one-on-one interaction.

“I’m incredibly proud of the difference we’ve made to our members’ lives by using technology to make our processes more efficient while freeing up time for dedicated human involvement where necessary.”

Faucher concluded: “We’re incredibly passionate about using technology to disrupt the insurance industry and be innovators, but the human touch will always come first. I invite anyone seeking IPMI worldwide to come and experience the benefits of our approach first-hand, while also taking advantage of some fantastic deals we’re currently offering.”

