Dubai, UAE: Novvi Properties proudly announces the launch of the Cyber Beast, a customized Cybertruck integrated into their fleet. This innovative addition is set to revolutionize client experiences, making property viewings and outings unique and memorable. As the first real estate company in the UAE to adopt the Cybertruck, Novvi Properties is once again at the forefront of providing exceptional service and innovation.

The introduction of the Cyber Beast is a significant move that aligns with Dubai Chambers’ recent initiative to improve customer happiness and experience, launched last year. This initiative by the government highlights the importance of superior client service, which Novvi Properties is committed to delivering. The Cyber Beast allows clients to enjoy the comfort and novelty of this advanced vehicle, reinforcing our dedication to providing top-tier service and innovation.

In addition to its impressive capabilities in enhancing client experiences, the Cyber Beast reflects Novvi Properties’ ongoing commitment to sustainability. This initiative is in alignment with Dubai’s Green 2030 initiative, aimed at creating a more environmentally friendly urban environment. By integrating the Cybertruck, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint, cutting down emissions by 2.48 metric tons of CO2e annually.

“When we decided to add the Cybertruck to our fleet, it wasn’t just about having a cool new vehicle. It was about making a real impact. I’ve always believed that businesses have a responsibility to lead by example, and for us, that means doing everything we can to protect our planet. This Cybertruck is a symbol of our commitment to sustainability and to our clients. We want to show that you can still provide exceptional service while also caring for the environment. It’s about creating a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. I’m incredibly proud of this step forward for Novvi Properties and excited for what it means for our future and the communities we serve,” said Omar Doukkali - CEO of Novvi Properties.

Equipping our agents with the Cyber Beast empowers them to outperform in the competitive real estate market. This vehicle not only enhances their mobility and efficiency but also supports our mission to offer innovative solutions and stay ahead of the competition.

The Cybertruck integration is part of our comprehensive CSR strategy, which includes going paperless, adopting reusable and sustainable office practices, and launching community-based sustainability projects. This strategy underscores our dedication to corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship.

“Our investment in the Cybertruck also brings significant economic benefits, including reductions in fuel costs and maintenance, which support our sustainable business model. This move supports Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future, contributing to the city’s reputation as a global leader in smart urban development,” adds Doukkali.

About Novvi Properties

Novvi Properties is a leading real estate company in Dubai, committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional client experiences. As a pioneer in integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, Novvi Properties is dedicated to supporting Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future. Their comprehensive approach includes eco-friendly initiatives, superior client services, and community engagement, positioning them as a key player in the real estate market. For more information, visit Novvi Properties website.