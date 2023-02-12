Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”, Bahrain’s leading and most innovative payment services provider. Announced today that it has signed a payment services agreement with Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort, a luxury 4-star beachside hotel in Manama.

The agreement was held at Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort in the presence of Mr. Amid Yazji “General Manager”, Mr. Muhammad Sohail Jamil “Director of Finance” and From Eazy Financial Services Mr. Nayef Tawfiq Al-Alawi, Founder & CEO, and Mr. Khalid Showaiter Head of Merchant Services & Sales.

As part of the agreement, Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort will be provided with a series of electronic payment services to help enhance business operations and therefore offer its customers an enhanced experience.

These services include providing Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort with state-of-the-art Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals placed at its outlets to accept all types of Debit and Credit cards from Visa & MasterCard, including the acceptance of the latest method of payment using Crypto assets via “Binance App”, which is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, making Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort the first Hotel in Bahrain and the region to accept premium payments as crypto assets payments in regulated, secure and extremely fast manner.

The benefits of bringing in EazyPay to Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort will ensure simple and effective transaction journeys for customers to ensure first-class service.

Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort’s General Manager, Mr. Amid Yazji commented: “Keeping up with the development of technologies, and our constant desire to provide our valued guests with the highest levels of service, we are thrilled to announce that we are the first hotel in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region to use the latest digital payment technologies in partnership with Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”

Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi, Founder & CEO of Eazy Financial Services, expressed his delight saying: “We are very proud today to become the partners of Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort, by providing a competitive, and innovative payment services, which makes "EazyPay" the most leading, preferred, and Trusted POS & Online payment Gateway Service Provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

