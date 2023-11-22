Amman: Novo Nordisk Jordan, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 100 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Jordan for 2023. During the company assessment, 94% of employees recommended the organization in recognition of its culture fueled by transparency, trust and collaboration to encourage the employees to always be developing, learning and contributing.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

Commenting on this achievement Mais Batarseh, General Manager for Novo Nordisk Levant, she said “We are so proud to be named as Best Place to work in Jordan. This success is a result of working together as one team to achieve Novo Nordisk’s purpose to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases and improve patients’ lives. In Novo Nordisk we are committed to taking care of our employees, building an enduring culture that reflects our core values of openness, accountability and respect and allowing our dedicated team to make a difference each day, creating value to our society and patients.”

Lama Abboud, Head of People and Organization for Levant said “At Novo Nordisk, we strive to create the best working environment for our employees building on a foundation of strong set of values while being diverse and inclusive. And that has led us to be recognized as a Best Place to work in Jordan, thanks to a highly talented, engaged, and dedicated team. We are extremely proud of this achievement, which clearly portrays the unique culture we are building together, that we will continue evolving to remain fit for the future.”

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Jordan, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

-Ends-

About the Best Places to Work program

Best Places to Work is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our people framework standard proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Contacts : Hamza Idrissi | hamza@bestplacestoworkfor.org | +44 208 895 6562