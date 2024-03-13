The development is primely positioned near educational institutions such as New York University Abu Dhabi and American Community School Abu Dhabi



The community boasts exceptional amenities including co-working spaces, a library, swimming pools, and outdoor track to enrich the lives of residents



With 372 studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, Nouran Living caters to diverse buyers seeking a well-located investment



Latest development in Aldar’s highly successful design led urban living collection and available to buyers of all nationalities from 19 March 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (“Aldar”) announced today the launch of Nouran Living, a boutique mid-rise residential address in Saadiyat Island’s Marina District, the latest residential and leisure destination that is being activated within the island’s exciting masterplan.

The design led development promises aspirational living and marks Aldar’s first residential development in the Marina District, placing residents just a short walk from the leisure and entertainment attractions that will populate the waterfront. It is also located on the doorstep of New York University Abu Dhabi, which provides a captive rental audience and will create a vibrant feel around the development. Nouran Living is also a short distance from other educational institutions on the island, including Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, the American Community School Abu Dhabi, and Berklee Abu Dhabi.

At Nouran Living, Aldar is crafting spaces that bring people together, with amenities fostering a sense of community and encouraging a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Residents can connect in the co-working lounge, relax by the pool, unwind in the building’s dedicated cinema, and get active at the community’s gym, paddle court, and running track. The community will also benefit from its proximity to a well-established ecosystem of nurseries, supermarkets, gyms, and diverse dining experiences.

Nouran Living is the latest development in Aldar’s highly successful design led urban collection, which also includes Manarat Living and Reeman Living. It follows the same design principles and features a bold urban aesthetic with modern, vibrant, and inviting lobby areas that will elevate the emphasis on community-oriented experiences. The units will boast a unique design and contemporary finishes, offering buyers the option to select from two colour schemes in their homes.

Nouran Living will feature 372 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with prices starting from AED 750,000 and available to buyers of all nationalities from 19 March 2024.

The proximity to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will offer an added layer of educational, artistic, and cultural enrichment. Additionally, residents will enjoy easy access to a variety of recreational and leisure destinations, including Soul Beach, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Beach Club, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. The community further benefits from easy access to the E12 highway, enhancing the connectivity to the rest of Saadiyat Island, as well as the nearby Abu Dhabi City, Al Fahid Island and Yas Island.

Nouran Living is designed to promote sustainable transportation, equipped with an e-scooter store and an electric vehicle parking facility. The community is targeting prestigious Estidama Pearl 3 and Fitwel 3-star certifications, striving to ensure a sustainable living environment.

The construction of Nouran Living is scheduled to commence in Q4 2024, with handovers expected in Q4 2027. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

