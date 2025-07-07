North 51 Consulting unveils its latest landmark project, The White House Villa, a 12,000 sq ft two-storey private residence currently under construction in the prestigious Al Wasl neighbourhood. Scheduled for completion in 2026, this project marks a significant milestone for the North 51 Consulting, who playa multi-dimensional role not only as Project and Cost Management Lead, but also as Interior Design and Build Consultant, bringing creative direction and design and build form into the forefront.

This is the first time North 51 Consulting is delivering such a comprehensive scope, with involvement extending from site selection and site technical due diligence to Authority Approvals management, Demolition Management and the build itself. Beyond orchestrating the appointment of the core design team including Architect of Record, Structural, MEP and Interior Designers, North 51 Consulting has actively contributed to shaping the design narrative, translating the client’s vision into a build reality.

At the core of The White House Villa lies a design ethos of “Quiet Luxury and Functionality.” Clean lines, bespoke finishes and intelligent spatial flow define the residence, which features five ensuite bedrooms, a master suite with walk-in closet, a serene indoor courtyard, rooftop entertainment zones, a teen breakout space and a signature dual-shower steam room. North 51 Consulting’s design to build team worked closely with the Client to ensure these elements aligned with both lifestyle, project price point and aesthetic goals.

North 51 Consulting’s creative input has been instrumental in some of the material selections process, ranging from facade glazing and curtain wall systems to marble surfaces, joinery, ceiling finishes, and sanitary fittings, adding the a touch of extra luxury to the overall quite luxury theme. Their ability to blend technical expertise alongside design thinking enabled them to enhance functionality without sacrificing elegance. Even the smallest touches such as robe hooks, lift interfaces and courtyard tiles were chosen with long-term usability and visual harmony in mind.

“The White House Villa is not just a luxury home, it’s a case study in thoughtful design implementation, buildability and material selections, integrated delivery and future-proof ready living. As both Consultants and Creative collaborators, we ensure cohesion across disciplines and deliver a product that’s as beautiful as it is functional.” says Natasha Abbas, Director at North 51 Consulting.

Drawing inspiration from the clients’ Saudi Arabian and Indian heritage, North 51 Consulting’s hands-on involvement has resulted in a residence that fuses cultural depth with contemporary sophistication, underscoring their growing reputation as a full-spectrum consultancy for high-end residential projects.