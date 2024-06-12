North 51 Consulting, an esteemed and award-winning Project Management Consultancy firm headquartered in the UAE, is proud to announce their appointment by Lai Sun Dining as the Lead Consultant for the expansion of their renowned brand, China Tang. Originating in Hong Kong, China Tang has achieved great success, including its establishment at The Dorchester in London. Now, Lai Sun Dining is excited to extend the reach of the celebrated China Tang brand to Dubai. North 51 Consulting proudly unveils its latest venture: China Tang at The Lana, Dorchester Collection in Dubai’s Business Bay.

Set to debut in the dynamic culinary landscape of Dubai in the fourth quarter of 2024, this highly anticipated restaurant represents a significant milestone for North51 Consulting, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence in Project & Construction Management and its dedication to enriching the region's thriving hospitality sector.

Under the visionary leadership of Director Natasha Abbas, China Tang Dubai is set to redefine the culinary landscape of the city. Nestled within The Lana, a masterpiece designed by Sir Norman Foster, this exquisite restaurant is a proud addition to the OMNIYAT’s prestigious Business Bay portfolio, further enriching Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Perched against the breathtaking backdrop of the picturesque Marina and The Lana Promenade, China Tang Dubai promises an unparalleled dining experience. The venue seamlessly blends opulence with authentic Chinese traditions, offering guests a journey through the rich and diverse flavours of Cantonese cuisine. Every detail, from the meticulously crafted interiors to the expertly curated menu, is designed to evoke a sense of grandeur and elegance.

With an expansive total restaurant area spanning approximately 8,000 sq ft, complemented by charming external terrace dining, China Tang emerges as the beacon of fine dining, poised to reshape the culinary landscape of the city. Guests are promised an experience steeped in unparalleled sophistication and culinary excellence.

As a leading Project Management Consultant, North 51 Consulting has been instrumental in leading various aspects of the China Tang Dubai project, from overseeing Design Management to Project and Commercial Management, as well as Approvals Management. From the beginning of China Tang’s conceptualization in early 2023, North51 Consulting has played a pivotal role in guiding the project, ensuring meticulous alignment with the brand's vision at every turn.

Remaining faithful to the iconic China Tang aesthetics, the interiors of China Tang Dubai have been meticulously crafted to radiate opulence and refinement. Drawing inspiration from esteemed branches at The Dorchester in Mayfair, The Landmark in Hong Kong, and WF Central in Beijing, every detail speaks of a legacy steeped in grandeur. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a harmonious fusion of traditional Chinese elements and contemporary sophistication, creating an ambiance that beckons with irresistible allure and charm.

Spanning two levels interconnected by a bespoke guest elevator and an internal staircase, China Tang Dubai offers guests the luxury of choice between two distinct experiences: the refined ambiance of the main dining restaurant and the exclusive lounge on the upper level. Indulge in China Tang Dubai's signature dishes and explore an extensive selection of fine beverages, promising to tantalize the senses and embark on an unforgettable culinary journey with every visit.

"China Tang Dubai epitomizes a harmonious blend of timeless elegance and culinary mastery. We are privileged to be integral to this remarkable endeavour and are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled dining experience that reflects the rich heritage and sophistication synonymous with the China Tang brand," declares Natasha Abbas, Director at North 51 Consulting.

As fit out works prepare to unfold, China Tang Dubai is primed to become the ultimate culinary haven for discerning diners seeking an authentic taste of Cantonese cuisine within a luxurious setting. Stay tuned for updates as we eagerly count down to the grand opening of China Tang Dubai in 2024.

-Ends-

About China Tang:

Lai Sun Dining, a prominent hospitality group based in Hong Kong and a member of the esteemed Lai Sun Group, operates 20 distinct brands across 24 venues worldwide. With an impressive portfolio boasting 8 Michelin stars and 3 exclusive private clubs, Lai Sun Dining is known for its commitment to excellence in the hospitality industry.

Havelock One Interiors have been awarded the Fit out works to deliver the much anticipated China Tang at The Lana, Dorchester Collection in Dubai’s Business Bay.