Abu Dhabi, UAE — Polynome Group is proud to announce the launch of The AI Academy, an AI-focused educational initiative in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi School of Management. The Academy aims to foster a new generation of AI leaders by blending cutting-edge research with real-world industry insights, further strengthening the Middle East’s position in global AI innovation.

Academy & AI Education

Executive Seminars and Specialized Short-Term Programs

AI Academy will first roll out a series of short-format programs tailored for executives, high-level government officials, and technical specialists. These highly curated sessions will cover core AI concepts, national strategies, generative AI tools, and executive-level applications—making AI more accessible to leaders across sectors. These short-term offerings will be available in multiple languages and will serve as a foundation for broader AI capacity-building efforts.

Chief AI Officer (CAIO) Program

Following the initial rollout, the Academy will launch the Chief AI Officer Program (CAIO)—a 3–4 month flagship leadership journey designed to empower a new wave of AI decision-makers. Structured into eight advanced modules, the CAIO program will provide participants with a comprehensive foundation in AI strategy, governance, and deployment across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and public administration.

As part of the program, participants will engage in exclusive seminars led by top-tier scientists and global industry leaders, gaining firsthand exposure to the latest research and innovations in areas such as computer vision, large language models, sovereign AI, and AI ethics. These sessions will foster meaningful dialogue, practical insight, and strategic foresight for those shaping the region’s AI future.

Strategic Collaboration with NVIDIA

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing practical AI education, Polynome-AI Academy is proud to collaborate with NVIDIA. This initiative will support the Academy’s vision by integrating NVIDIA’s expertise and technologies into select programs—reinforcing our shared mission to accelerate AI readiness and real-world deployment across the region.

Alexander Khanin, Founder of Polynome Group, commented: “We’re committed to bridging the gap between scientific discovery and commercial applications of AI. By teaming up with Abu Dhabi School of Management and NVIDIA, we’re poised to provide an unparalleled educational experience that nurtures both innovation and responsible tech leadership.”

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board at Abu Dhabi School of Management, stated:

“We are delighted to join hands with Polynome Group in launching the AI Academy that is focused on equipping leaders across the region with the tools and insights needed to harness the transformative potential of AI. This initiative reflects our enduring commitment to innovation in management education and our vision to position the UAE as a global hub for forward-looking AI in Business leadership. Through this partnership, we aim to empower the next generation of changemakers to lead with purpose in an increasingly technology and data-driven world.”

Driving Innovation & Collaboration

AI Academy will serve as a catalyst for collaborative research projects, networking opportunities, and startup incubation. The program underscores Polynome Group’s broader mission to foster ethical AI progress, empower entrepreneurs, and drive sustainable growth in AI-driven industries throughout the UAE and beyond.

Building on a Strong Legacy

Polynome Group is known for organizing the “Machines Can See” summit, a global think tank that brings together government officials, leading AI experts, and major investors. The launch of AI Academy aligns with this legacy, offering hands-on educational programs that further support AI commercialization, research, and ethical deployment.

About Polynome Group

Polynome Group is dedicated to accelerating AI innovation through events, educational programs, and investment opportunities. Its flagship event, the “Machines Can See” summit, has become a premier platform where breakthroughs are revealed and future partnerships are forged — empowering businesses and governments to harness the transformative power of AI.

About Abu Dhabi School of Management

Established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) is committed to developing future leaders through innovative management education. ADSM provides a full range of fully accredited graduate and undergraduate programs and executive education courses designed to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to excel in a dynamic and competitive global business environment.