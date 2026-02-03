North 51 Consulting announces its appointment as Lead Project and Cost Management Consultant for a new ultra-luxury residential villa in Al Barari. Set on a 33,956 sq. ft. plot overlooking the Al Barari Reserve, the private residence has a Basement, Ground, First and Roof villa, with a total built-up area of 29,377.52 sq. ft. and approximately 7,000 sq. ft. of landscaped gardens, offering an exceptional blend of architecture and natural serenity.

The villa features five bedrooms with luxurious walk-in closets, 10 bathrooms, a private study, and a multipurpose room that can also serve as a meditation space. A statement show kitchen by Arclinea Kitchens will anchor the main living area, while staff accommodation is located externally to preserve the privacy and exclusivity of the residence.

Lifestyle, leisure and wellness are central to the residence, with the basement level dedicated entirely to leisure and the rooftop dedicated to wellness and relaxation. Facilities include a private cinema, a fully equipped gym, a massage room, wellness infrared therapy room, steam and sauna facilities, snooker and lounge area as well as dedicated his-and-hers beauty salons, along with a basement garage.

At roof level, a wellness area and terrace lounge open onto panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, creating a serene retreat above the lush greenery of Al Barari.

“This project reflects the kind of residential work we are increasingly involved in; homes that are highly detailed, technically complex, with functional synergies for its residents and planned with long-term value in mind. Having been involved from the early commercial stages, we are now well positioned to lead the construction and fit-out phases, ensuring the project is delivered with clarity, control, to the highest standards quality and execution,” says Natasha Abbas, Managing Director of North 51 Consulting.

North 51 Consulting has been involved in the project since 2025, initially leading the Commercial and Contract Administration phase of the project. With the grey structure already in place, the firm has now assumed the role of Lead PMC, overseeing key construction works including demolition, internal layout modifications, construction of ancillary accommodation blocks, and external landscaping and swimming pool, while continuing to manage the overall project delivery and costs for the interior fit-out.

Interior Design is by Nikki Bisiker Interior Designs, Options Engineering taking the Lead as Architect of Record as well as Structural Design and MEP Design Consultants. Construction is underway by Teraciel Engineering and Contracting LLC and Fit-Out by La Sorogeeka Interiors, bringing together a highly experienced group of specialists to deliver this landmark residence.

For more information, please feel free to get in touch.