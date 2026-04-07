DUBAI, UAE – noon Food has launched “Local Supports Local,” a new initiative aimed at uplifting and empowering local restaurants across the UAE during a challenging time for the F&B industry.

At the heart of the initiative is a commitment to reduce financial barriers for new restaurant partners, offering 0% commission for all newly onboarded restaurants until April 30, 2026, with only a 2% payment gateway fee applying.

The campaign is designed to help local businesses grow, scale, and reach more customers, while also encouraging consumers to discover and support homegrown brands on the platform.

Through enhanced visibility within the noon Food app, newly onboarded restaurants will benefit from increased exposure, helping drive awareness and orders during the campaign period.

Built on the message “Born here. Not imported.”, the initiative reinforces noon Food’s role as a true partner to the local F&B ecosystem — supporting businesses that are part of the same community.

Consumers are encouraged to explore and support local restaurants through the platform, driving meaningful impact for the businesses that shape the UAE’s food scene.

Availability: