Abu Dhabi, UAE: In an announcement at GITEX Expand North Star, Hasna Al Mutawa, a Health tech serial entrepreneur, introduced NOOG and its approach to transforming camels’ care with advanced technology.

Hasna Al Mutawa, the visionary behind the venture, shared the mission driving NOOG: “Camels are an integral part of our culture and economy. NOOG was founded to blend our rich heritage with cutting-edge technology, delivering real-time health monitoring to ensure camels receive the care they deserve."

The support from DeepMinds underscores their confidence in NOOG’s mission and potential. Hasna emphasized, "Our objective is straightforward – NOOG is creating an integrated technology that combines smart wearables and an advanced platform to monitor and manage camel health and safety. By blending modern technology with traditional herding practices, we aim to equip camel herders with enhanced care solutions, driving progress in the camel breeding and livestock sectors.

NOOG is committed to leveraging technology to enhance camel health and well-being. Hasna stated, "Our platform empowers herders with real-time data, helping them make timely decisions for the betterment of their camels' health and safety."

Amine Staali, Managing Partner and CEO of DeepMinds, stated, "Hasna’s vision marks an exciting advancement in applying technology to the camel industry, a key sector in the GCC. The potential to enhance camel health management is enormous."

Set for Beta release in 2025, NOOG was officially unveiled at GITEX Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai.

About NOOG

NOOG is an innovative Health Tech platform dedicated to enhancing camel health care with Deep Technology. Founded by Hasna AlMutawa and backed by DeepMinds, NOOG combines IoT technology with traditional care practices, offering herders real-time monitoring to improve camel care while preserving regional heritage.