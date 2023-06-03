Nomu Group's participation in Gitex Africa 2023 highlights its commitment to driving innovation in the food supply chain industry and contributing to the development of the region's digital economy. The event will provide an opportunity for Nomu Group to showcase its latest advancements in technology, including its HORECA brand, Jumlaty, and to collaborate with other industry leaders to explore new business opportunities and partnerships.

Casablanca, Morocco, May 30th 2023 - As part of its ongoing expansion plan, Nomu Group, a leader in food supply chain digital solutions in the Middle East & Africa, has announced its investment of $1 million in the launch of Jumlaty, its HORECA brand in Morocco. Jumlaty is a service designed to provide cost and working capital savings to restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and all small and medium-sized food and beverage stores. The service has been successfully deployed in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Tunisia, and now it is coming to Morocco as part of the Gitex Africa 2023.

Jumlaty is powered by advanced forecasting technology and artificial intelligence, enabling clients to receive a large range of ingredients, including fresh food, on the same day. This helps to avoid product shortage situations that affect revenue. The launch of Jumlaty in Morocco is set to help local businesses become more efficient and successful.

Shehab Mokhtar, CEO of Nomu Group, expressed his excitement about the company's expansion into Morocco, stating that "Morocco is one of the most exciting markets in Africa, and we are thrilled to be expanding our operations here. We have already completed our pilot phase in Rabat and are now starting our operations in Casablanca, with plans to expand to Marrakech and other cities in the next 18 months. This investment worth $1 million will not only create new job opportunities but also enrich local food supply chains, providing sustainable and equitable access to food and beverage products for businesses in Morocco."

As part of its expansion, Jumlaty is also introducing a new store concept in Morocco that combines the convenience of an app with the trust and human interaction of a physical store. Yassir El Ismaili El Idrissi, Chief Growth & Expansion Officer at Jumlaty, stated that "our pilot phase in Rabat confirmed that our customers want to come to our stores, ideally located in city centers, to interact with the team, discover products, and test new digital solutions for inventory and point-of-sale management. This concept will help us to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with a unique shopping experience."

The participation of Jumlaty in Morocco at Gitex Africa 2023 is a testament to Nomu Group's commitment to solving food supply chain inefficiencies and contributing to the development of local economies. It promises to be an exciting event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to showcase the latest advancements in the technology industry, including hardware, software, and services.

About Nomu group:

Nomu group is a food & beverage supply chain tech startup, active in KSA, Egypt, Tunisia & Morocco. Focusing on F&B business (under Jumlaty brand), and on Families (Appetito), Nomu group leverages on advanced technologies & a smart grid of warehouses to solve the bullwhip effect, securing lower prices & better availability.

