The collaboration utilized Nokia’s AirScale Massive MIMO radios and baseband solutions, e& UAE’s commercial 3.5 GHz and 2.6 GHz spectrum and a device powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform

Supported by Nokia’s 5G Carrier Aggregation software, the trial achieved throughput of 6.2 Gbps.

Dubai, UAE – Nokia, e& UAE and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have successfully demonstrated 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) technology in e& UAE’s 5G standalone (SA) network, marking a significant milestone in the region. This modulation technology enhances network efficiency and performance, delivering superior user experience for both business and consumer customers. The achievement underscores the companies’ commitment to pioneering cutting-edge solutions that maximize the potential of 5G.

The adoption of 1024 QAM enables a 25% increase in spectral efficiency compared to traditional 256 QAM, paving the way for Advanced 5G. Utilizing a higher-order modulation scheme allows for more data transmission within the same spectrum, resulting in faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved capacity for modern digital lifestyle and enterprise applications.

The trial was conducted using Nokia’s latest AirScale Massive MIMO radios and baseband solutions including industry-leading 5G Carrier Aggregation software, and a device powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite® Mobile Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The aggregation of e& UAE’s three carriers in 3.5 GHz and 2.6 GHz frequency bands for a total bandwidth of 290 MHz, combined with 1024 QAM modulation, delivered a total throughput of 6.2 Gbps.

Mark Atkinson, Senior Vice President and Head of Radio Access Networks at Nokia, said: “This collaboration with e& UAE and Qualcomm Technologies demonstrates the benefits of high-order modulation and carrier aggregation. As 5G networks evolve, these advanced technologies enable premium performance and enhanced efficiencies to support new enterprise and consumer services and deliver superior user experiences.”

Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Vice President of Fixed Access Network, e& UAE, said: “Trialing 1024 QAM in our 5G network aligns with our vision to provide the most advanced and reliable connectivity to our customers. This achievement with Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Wassim Chourbaji, SVP and President of Qualcomm MEA & SVP, Government Affairs EMEA, Qualcomm France S.A.R.L. said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Nokia and e& UAE on the 1024 QAM technology trial. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, we are setting a new standard in connectivity performance and unlocking enhanced experiences for consumers in the region.”

As Nokia, e& UAE and Qualcomm Technologies continue to drive innovation, this collaboration reinforces their leadership in shaping the future of connectivity, empowering communities, and accelerating the digital transformation of industries.

