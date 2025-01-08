The trial demonstrated exceptional scalability to support the growing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications such as AI, cloud services, and next-generation digital innovations.

This achievement promises seamless connectivity and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 with future-ready network infrastructure.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nokia and stc Group have successfully concluded the first-ever 1Tbps (terabit-per-second) long haul field trial in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Leveraging stc Group’s live Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) terrestrial network, this innovative trial highlights the unique potential of Nokia’s sixth generation of super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) technology in delivering high-capacity, efficient, and scalable connectivity for data centers.

With the ability to significantly increase the capacity of the digital network, stc Group and Nokia are enabling faster and more efficient data transmission over long distances. With this advanced optical infrastructure, stc Group is well-positioned to meet future market demands and continue its supply of rapid and reliable connectivity while aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s digital transformation goals.

The field trial transported 6 x 100GE and 1 x 400GE high-speed services over 1Tbs single wavelength across 850km, demonstrating the trusted performance and seamless integration of Nokia’s Data Center Interconnect (DCI) DWDM solution into stc Group’s data center environments. Designed to seamlessly fit into the data center with advanced energy efficiency, the solution addresses the dynamic needs of AI/cloud services transport and will offer consumers across the kingdom improved network efficiency and performance.

Nokia and stc Group’s collaboration sets a new benchmark for data center interconnectivity across the MEA region, in line with the kingdom’s wider digital transformation journey. With ambitions to enhance Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure, expand 5G coverage, and promote cloud computing adoption among other Vision 2030 goals, this collaboration is laying the groundwork for future-ready network infrastructure.

Abdullateef Alsenan, Infrastructure Design GM at stc Group, said: “stc Group’s partnership with Nokia demonstrates our advancements in building a future-ready network. This milestone reflects our ability to securely support massive traffic volumes, addressing the demands of cloud services and AI applications, ultimately supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. These infrastructure advancements are positioning the kingdom as a global leader in digital innovation and sustainability.”

Carlo Corti, Head of Optical Networks, Middle East and Africa at Nokia, said: “By pushing the boundaries of optical technology, Nokia is committed to trusted performance and proud to partner with stc Group in achieving this record-breaking milestone. Our Data Center Interconnect solution provides scalable, energy-efficient, resilient, and secure infrastructure to support Saudi Arabia’s ambitious digital transformation journey.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About stc Group

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

