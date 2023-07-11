In another country-first, Nokia 5G Standalone Core has enabled 5G devices that are Voice over New Radio (VoNR)-capable to make and receive supreme quality voice and video calls over a pure dedicated 5G Standalone network.



Nokia today announced that Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar have successfully demonstrated the first data call in 5G SA mode in the capital city of Doha. The 5G SA will enable Ooredoo Qatar to create new revenue streams by allowing the operator to partner with enterprises and developers in delivering innovative use cases in domains like Industry 4.0 that demands faster throughput and low latency. This will also open the core network with open APIs where CSPs can co-create new services with its customers and partners.



Nokia AirFrame servers, Cloud Mobility Manager, Cloud Mobile Gateway, and CloudBand Application Manager were used to conduct the 5G SA data call. The 5G SA will allow Ooredoo Qatar to provide an enriched experience for low-latency applications and use cases that need to be managed remotely in real time. It will also allow Ooredoo Qatar to reduce the time-to-market to launch new services. 5G SA is also crucial for network slicing for effective delivery and management of enterprise use cases.



In another country-first, Nokia 5G Standalone Core has enabled 5G devices that are VoNR-capable to make and receive supreme quality voice and video calls over a pure dedicated 5G Standalone network. Nokia’s solution also enables faster call setup, faster simultaneous data services and enhanced network reliability compared to Voice over LTE (VoLTE) for Ooredoo’s customers. Nokia 5G Standalone Core provides a flexible and scalable architecture for delivering voice, video, and messaging services over IP networks.



Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We are delighted with both the successful completion of the first data call in 5G SA mode in Qatar – a trial crucial to progress towards full launch of 5G SA services – and with the enabling of VoNR devices. As a global tech giant, Nokia is at the forefront of the global 5G ecosystem and we’re confident that its expertise and industry-leading solutions will enable us to provide a world-class 5G SA experience to our customers.”

Samar Mittal, head of Cloud and Network Services (CNS), MEA market at Nokia, said: “5G SA is essential to deliver several 5G use cases like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Industry 4.0, among others. The successful data call in 5G SA reiterates the strength of our 5G solutions that enable service providers to ensure the best-in-class experience for its subscribers. Also, our 5G Standalone Core solution provides Ooredoo with a robust and reliable platform to deliver high-quality voice and video calling services over its 5G network. We are delighted to support our longstanding partner Ooredoo Qatar to provide top-of-the-world service experience with 5G SA for its subscribers.”



Resources and additional information

Web page: AirFrame Open Edge Servers

Web page: Cloud Packet Core

Web page: Cloud Infrastructure

Web page: Registers

Web page: 5G Core

Web page: Network Slicing explained

Press release: Ooredoo Qatar’s 5G commercial services go live with Nokia cloud-native 5G core network



About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.



As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.



Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.



Media Inquiries:

Nokia Communications, MEA

E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com



Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com



Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube