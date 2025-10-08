The collaboration delivered more reliable connectivity, fewer disruptions and an improved digital experience for customers.

Leveraging Nokia WaveSuite AI, du is paving the way to greater operational efficiency by streamlining optical network planning by 50 percent, delivering 30 percent more efficient network designs, assisting with troubleshooting and reducing time-to-market.

The trial demonstrated the power of Nokia WaveSuite AI, a classical AI, and GPT-driven automation assistant for optical network management.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Nokia and du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the successful completion of the trial of Nokia WaveSuite AI, a classical AI and GPT-powered automation assistant, designed to simplify and accelerate optical network expansions, operations and improve network efficiencies. Nokia’s WaveSuite AI enabled du’s engineering team to perform real-time network status queries, instantly retrieve accurate documentation, and plan future network evolution through a single natural language interface. The result was faster troubleshooting, fewer network errors, and a more efficient use of resources that resulted in a superior network management experience for du’s operational teams.

Telecom operators worldwide face rising demands for connectivity and bandwidth, based on the acceleration of data center buildouts required for the AI era. While AI buildouts create challenges for network operators, they also provide opportunity in the form of new resources and tools to improve operations and network efficiency. WaveSuite AI uses both classic and generative AI to provide insightful real-time network data, contextual assistance based on network information and an easy-to-use interface that improves productivity and reduces time-to-repair.

“Our trial with Nokia on WaveSuite AI shows how innovation can transform network operations to face challenges brought on by increasingly sophisticated networks and ever higher traffic volumes. We designed and built more efficient networks in a fraction of the time by automating routine tasks and providing intelligent tools. Most importantly, this means our customers in the UAE will benefit from more reliable, SLA-backed connectivity for their mission-critical applications,” said Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du.

“WaveSuite AI demonstrates the real value of automation solutions with both classical and generative AI for optical networking. By simplifying planning, reducing tactical errors, making it easier to find answers in documentation and accelerating operations, By easing network operational processes, WaveSuite AI enables service providers to more rapidly deliver higher speed and more reliable services in a proactive approach,” said Ron Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Optical Networks at Nokia.

