Amman: - Nobles Properties renewed its commitment to the education program at the Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans. The company will offer 16 undergraduate scholarships to qualifying students.

The Nobles grant will be awarded to academically outstanding resident and non-resident orphans who have chosen to pursue their studies in specialized that satisfy a market demand. These include coursework such as information technology and medicine that several prestigious universities offer.

Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group, noted that the renewal reflects the group’s philosophy of supporting the development and growth of deserving individuals. He emphasized that investing in education and knowledge is an investment in society due to the positive impact that well educated cadres can have on the communities in which they live.

Noor Homoud, Al Aman Fund’s General Manager, praised the spirit of partnership this agreement entailed. She highlighted the important role that individual and corporate social responsibility programs play in society, particularly when professionally applied towards the most pressing issues.

The partnership between the Nobles Group and Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans is a long-standing one. It was formed based on a mutual belief in securing the highest standards of education for orphaned men and women and equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to achieve self-sufficiency and a brighter future for themselves.

About Nobles Properties

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer that builds distinctive lifestyle developments. The company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program includes over a thousand scholarships in 10 countries around the world, in addition to its strategic partnership with local charities and social development programs. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, built one of the region’s most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, the Middle East and North Africa.

