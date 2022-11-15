Nobles has finalized the handover of ownership deeds to all buyers in its AlShahd 2 project following the completion of infrastructure works.

The real estate developer confirmed that the completion of construction activities is consistent with the scheduled project timeline; and includes a modern road network, water, and electricity networks, as well as landscaped areas and other aesthetic features within the project and on its peripheries.

Wael Qassem, Nobles Properties’ Managing Director, emphasized that the customer care and public relations team worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth handover of the plots to their owners and ensured the meticulous preparation of required documentation at the Department of Lands and Survey to transfer title deeds in their names.

Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group, stated that its real estate business is committed to delivering properties to customers on scheduled dates and based on pre-agreed and approved specifications as part of its strategy to ensure a complete service experience the includes after sales care.

Nobles Properties announced the availability of AlShahd City 2 in early 2022 and achieved a complete sellout within days of launch, which many considered unprecedented in the Jordanian real estate market. The 50,000 m2 project is in the Tneib area at the intersection of the Airport Road the Amman Development Corridor. Soon thereafter in middle of the year, the company launched AlShahd City 3 on an area of ​​73,000 m2 in the same vicinity; and with similar results, announced a 100% sale of all plots within just one week. These successes follow Noble’s entry into the district with AlShahd 1, a 235,000 m2 land area project that has also been fully delivered to its owners.