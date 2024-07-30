Kaspersky is excited to announce the launch of a new AI-focused module within its Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP). This latest addition aims to equip professionals with the necessary skills to combat the evolving threats posed by AI-driven cyberattacks.

The urgency of understanding AI-related threats has been underscored by the increasing number of AI-driven incidents. In February 2024, а finance worker at a multinational firm was tricked into paying $25 million to fraudsters using deepfake technology to pose as the company’s chief financial officer in a video conference call. The elaborate scam saw the worker duped into attending a video call with what he thought were several other members of staff, but all of whom were in fact deepfake recreations.

To address the growing demand for cyberskills enhancing programs related to AI topics, Kaspersky has launched the new module of its Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP). It is structured into two levels, each consisting of seven detailed lessons:

Level 1 focuses on understanding how fraudsters utilize AI for malicious purposes and ways to combat these tactics. Topics include the creation of fake videos (such as identity theft in online conferences), counterfeit photographs, voice impersonation, and fraudulent services offered through AI.

Level 2 delves into the inherent risks associated with AI in professional settings. This includes the dangers of inputting confidential data, decision-making pitfalls, copyright violations, AI jailbreaks, the ideological biases of neural networks, parameter manipulation, and the hacking of AI systems.

Designed for users with no prior knowledge of AI, the course ensures accessibility while providing comprehensive training for robust cybersecurity practices.

"As AI-driven cyber threats continue to evolve, it is critical professionals are equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively mitigate these risks. Our new AI-focused module in Kaspersky ASAP represents an important step towards empowering our users with comprehensive understanding of today's cyber threat landscape and ways to counter them. Fostering vigilance and caution they can combat even the new emerging threats in the digital environment, while also strengthening their organization’s defensive perimeter." comments Tatyana Shumaylova, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Kaspersky Security Awareness.

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.