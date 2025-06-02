Dubai, UAE — NMK Electronics, a leading distributor of professional AVC, lighting, and communication solutions, has partnered with SRS Group, a global manufacturer of power distribution, rigging and lighting technology, to deliver advanced solutions across GCC: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

“We’re excited to partner with NMK for the Middle Eastern market. Their dynamic team, expertise, and shared values make them an ideal fit for our brand. We look forward to a successful collaboration and to building strong connections across the region,” said Samuel Sloboda, CEO of SRS Group.

The appointment follows SRS’ search for the right regional partner, with NMK standing out for its professionalism, proactive approach, and deep understanding of the GCC belt. Initial conversations began at the SLS Show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2024, followed by detailed evaluations of potential distributors. After further discussions during ISE 2025, both sides agreed on a shared vision for growth.

This strategic partnership strengthens NMK’s power, rigging, and lighting portfolio while expanding its reach across live events, rental, venue installations, and fixed applications positioning both companies for long-term regional success.

“This announcement marks a commitment from NMK to deliver class leading Power, Lighting and Rigging solutions to the Middle Eastern market. We are proud to represent SRS Group in this region and look forward to our future growth together.” said Curtis Seed, Brand Manager at NMK Electronics.

The collaboration reflects a joint commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable growth across the regional AV industry.

About NMK Electronics

NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, is a leading distributor of professional audiovisual (AV) products in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, and Doha. Together with its portfolio of reputable brands and a dynamic team, the company has achieved a market leader position in its niche industry. Trusted by leading consultants, system integrators, and end-users, NMK has supported top-tier clients on some prominent local projects across the GCC.

