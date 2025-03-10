Dubai, UAE – The AV industry continues to excel in innovation, collaboration, and expertise but when it comes to gender equality, the numbers tell a different story with only 4% of women in the sector having received certification so far.

350 Certified Technical Specialist (CTS) -certified males in the GCC

Only 16 CTS-certified females in the GCC

This gap is more than just a statistical representation but a reflection of systemic barriers that limit access to technical training, mentorship programmes, and career progression for women in AV.

According to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158 i.e five generations from now to reach full gender parity, which is over a century before equality becomes the norm.

Understanding the urgency NMK Electronics, a Midwich group company, and a leader in AV distribution, partnered with AVIXA (Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association) to take bold, measurable action and the result was a transformative event at NMK experience center in Al Quoz, with 65+ industry women who gathered to put real change in motion. Adding further momentum to this initiative, brands like: Shure, Bose Professional, Barco Clickshare, and Microsoft stepped forward as supporters of the event, reinforcing their commitment to inclusivity and the advancement of women in AV. "The numbers don’t lie, the gap in CTS certification is holding women back. And here’s the truth: women in AV are just as capable, just as skilled, and just as deserving of opportunities. It is time to change the narrative." said – Ekta Puthran, Director Sales and Regional Marketing at Barco.

"We cannot afford to wait 135 years for gender parity—the time to act is now. Accelerating action means ensuring that women in AV & Tech have equal opportunities to thrive, lead, and shape the industry's future. The good news is, many men are already stepping up, advocating for inclusion, and driving change. Together, we can build a more balanced and progressive AV & Tech industry for all," said Maleeha Riaz, Marketing Manager at NMK Electronics.

Turning Talk into Action: Six Women Awarded Certified Technical Specialist (CTS) Certifications

The most impactful moment of the event came to life when NMK & AVIXA joined hands and took a stand against the certification gap by personally awarding six CTS certifications to aspiring women in AV. For many of the recipients, this was more than just certification, it was a validation. A signal that they belong in this industry and that their expertise is valued. "Education and accreditation are the keys to breaking barriers. If we want to see more women leading in AV, we must ensure they have access to the same training and credentials as their male counterparts," said Nicolas Cox, Managing Director at NMK Electronics.

Breaking the Silence: A Sound Engineer’s Perspective

For Miriam, a UAE-based audio engineer, the journey in AV has been filled with challenges but also resilience. She shared her experience as a woman navigating a highly technical field, a story that resonated with many in the room. “I often get asked, especially by men in the industry about why I chose this field, as if it is unusual to see a woman working in sound engineering. But for me, that challenge is exactly what makes it so rewarding. It is a mentally demanding job, and I love pushing myself beyond expectations. The idea that AV is a male-dominated field is only true until more women step in and prove otherwise. This industry isn’t about gender—it’s about passion, skill, and the willingness to take on the challenge. Women belong here just as much as anyone else,” said Miriam Sablouni, audio engineer at Levels AV. Her words were not just about the alienness that women face in the industry but they were about strength, passion, and the need for an industry that truly embraces talent, regardless of gender.

Beyond Certification: Building Confidence, Resilience & Leadership

The event not only focused on professional growth, but also emphasized mental resilience, emotional intelligence, and confidence-building as follows:

- Meditation, yoga, and breathing sessions to encourage self-awareness and focus

- Workshops on leading with emotional intelligence to equip women with leadership skills

- Talks on mental resilience and body confidence, ensuring women feel empowered inside and outside the workplace.

The event transformed into a focus group that brought together industry leaders, professionals, and aspiring AV specialists, creating a safe space for connection, mentorship, and inspiration.

A standout moment was the Pledge Wall, where participants as well as industry leaders came together to commit themselves to an actionable change either through mentorship, advocacy, or simply creating more opportunities for women in AV. It served as a powerful visual representation of collective responsibility and the industry’s shared vision for a more inclusive future.

Call to Action: The Future Starts Now

The imbalance in CTS certification is just one example of the broader gender gap in technical industries that NMK Electronics and AVIXA are actively addressing. By creating opportunities for women to gain professional accreditation, fostering confidence through mentorship and leadership programs, and encouraging meaningful industry conversations, this initiative is more than just a one-time event, it is a commitment for a long-term change. The future of AV must be built on inclusion, where expertise is recognized regardless of gender. With continued action, collaboration, and accountability, NMK Electronics is determined to ensure that progress is not measured in generations but with real, measurable impact starting today.

About NMK Electronics

NMK Electronics, a Midwich Group company, is a leading distributor of professional audiovisual (AV) products in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, and Doha. Together with its portfolio of reputable brands and a dynamic team, the company has achieved a market leader position in its niche industry. Trusted by leading consultants, system integrators, and end-users, NMK has supported top-tier clients on some prominent local projects across the GCC.