NMDCCC offers cutting-edge capabilities across the energy infrastructure lifecycle across UAE EPC projects

The new entity will operate as part of NMDC Infra’s offering, in-line of NMDC Group’s strategy to enhance its service offering

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMDC Infra, and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), a world-class engineering and construction firm with decades of experience delivering complex projects across energy, civil and infrastructure sectors, have announced the establishment of “NMDCCC”.

This strategic venture will provide world-class, full-spectrum Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for the onshore oil and gas sector in the United Arab Emirates. In doing so, it will play a prominent role in meeting the growth ambitions of the UAE’s energy sector.

NMDCCC will operate as a subsidiary of NMDC Infra, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of NMDC Group. The new entity combines CCC’s extensive track record in executing complex energy and chemicals projects with NMDC Group’s unmatched capabilities and resources. This partnership creates a powerhouse of expertise, scale, and innovation to serve the UAE’s energy infrastructure needs.

Led by an experienced team with several decades of experience and cutting-edge capabilities in delivering complex energy infrastructure solutions, NMDCCC aims to support the UAE’s vision for energy security and sustainable development by leveraging the combined technical expertise, and offering innovative, efficient, and high-quality onshore energy EPC solutions.

His Excellency Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NMDC Group, said: “The formation of NMDCCC is another important step in NMDC Group’s growth journey as it adds significant depth to our existing EPC business. It enables us to serve critical energy projects with greater scale, precision, and efficiency to meet the sector’s aspirations. Collectively, NMDC Group’s market-leading diversified businesses have also come to reflect the ambitions of the UAE Vision 2031, and as we look optimistically ahead, we’ll continue to apply our vast capabilities in ways that will drive sustainable growth and economic progress for the UAE and beyond.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, stated: “The launch of NMDCCC is a strategic milestone that evolves our service offerings, grows our market share, and unlocks greater potential and value for the entire Group. Furthermore, this step comes in line with NMDC Group’s strategy to enhance our verticals’ activities by adding cutting edge onshore EPC solutions as part of NMDC Infra’s service offering. More broadly, we understand that the energy infrastructure market in the UAE is progressing rapidly, with NMDCCC we are firmly positioned to apply innovation and world-class capabilities to support further sustainable growth across the entire energy ecosystem.”

This agreement marks a milestone towards growing NMDC Infra’s capabilities and offering a full spectrum of complementary services, in line with NMDC Group’s strategy of continuously complementing and enhancing the service offering under its verticals. The new venture will complement NMDC Infra’s offering by increasing its market share, tapping into new markets, and allow successful execution of a growing backlog under NMDC Group, while mitigating supply chain risk by securing execution capabilities and reducing turnaround time to better serve clients.

