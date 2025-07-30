The backlog remained strong, reaching AED 66.2 billion, supported by AED 15.1 billion in awarded projects

Strong performance reflects the Group’s ability to diversify its portfolio while maintaining a disciplined execution model in competitive markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, today announced its resilient financial results for the first six months of 2025, as the Group demonstrates operational excellence and adaptability amid a challenging environment.

With an expanding geographical footprint and capitalizing on the infrastructure development in the MENA region, the Group reported revenue of AED 13.4 billion, representing a 10% year-on-year increase in H1 2025, with net profit rising 20% over the same period to AED 1.8 billion, demonstrating improving operational and net profit margins.

NMDC Group’s proven ability to deliver high-quality, tailored, turnkey solutions to clients that shape the future has driven continued progress and steady growth, with a backlog of AED 66.2 billion and AED 15.1 billion in awarded projects. The Group continues to build its pipeline of projects, valued at around AED 100 billion.

In Q2 2025, Group revenue rose 5% year on year to AED 7.1 billion, while net profit came at AED 971 million, up 18% year on year, reflecting operational discipline and margin expansion.

H.E. Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NMDC Group, said: “NMDC Group continues to play a central role in advancing the UAE’s industrial strategy, guided by our clear vision of delivering innovative solutions shaping the future. Our strong H1 performance reflects disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and a clear focus on national value. Beyond financial growth, we are expanding the country’s industrial base and strengthening our position as a trusted platform for global investment and sustainable growth.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, added: “Our H1 performance reflects the strength of our operating model and our ability to execute at scale. We have expanded technical capacity, accelerated localization and deepened our delivery footprint across key markets. Our strategic partnerships are already translating into new opportunities and long-term value. As demand for complex infrastructure grows, NMDC Group is leading – with speed, precision and impact.”

In Q2 2025, NMDC LTS business unit completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in Emdad, a UAE based integrated oilfield service provider; the transaction unlocks new opportunities and diversifies the Group’s portfolio into opex-driven oilfield services.

During Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2025, the Group signed five strategic agreements, aiming at exploring joint ventures that expand manufacturing in the UAE and support the growth of regional infrastructure, underscoring the Group’s ability to translate international partnerships into local industrial growth.

Building on 50 years of growth and operational excellence, this latest chapter showcased the Group’s continued progress in delivering on its strategy of securing sustainable growth, diversifying its capabilities, and reinforcing its leadership in the marine and energy sectors. Looking ahead, NMDC Group’s strategic objectives remain focused on driving revenue growth by cementing its position in the local market and expanding into new verticals and geographies.