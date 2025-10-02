The thirty-month-project marks NMDC Group’s first contract in the Philippines, adding to its growing footprint in Southeast Asia.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, announced today the signing of a contract with the Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) to undertake large-scale dredging and land reclamation activities in Manila Bay, Philippines.

With a total value of USD 610.1 million, NMDC Group will undertake a thirty-month project encompassing approximately 130 hectares of island reclamation as part of a groundbreaking development project to build a new eco-friendly, waterfront city. The scope covers sand supply, dredging and reclamation, vertical drains installation, vibro compaction, and rock placement.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, commented: “By entering the dynamic Philippines market, NMDC Group continues to expand its operational presence in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic push towards diversified, global growth. We take pride in applying NMDC Group’s world-class expertise to contribute to innovative, sustainable projects, which create value for communities and industries alike.”

Manuel S. Gonzales, President of Pasay Harbor City Corporation, added: “We are delighted to work with NMDC Group, a globally renowned entity that has an unparalleled multi-jurisdiction track record of successful, innovative projects. We look forward to partnering with NMDC to fulfill our vision of creating a new eco-friendly, waterfront city.”

The collaboration closely follows a series of announcements by NMDC Group and marks its first large-scale project in the Philippines; adding to its growing project portfolio of activities in Asia which have included several projects across Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

About NMDC Group

NMDC Group, a UAE company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading player in the marine and energy sectors. Building on 50 years of proven expertise and supported by an impressively large fleet, diverse capabilities, and a global network of offices, NMDC Group delivers complex turn-key projects, and offers flexible, cost-effective, and timely solutions.

The Group owns and operates through five business units: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Infra, NMDC Engineering and NMDC LTS.

The Group is dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainability, social responsibility, and health & safety throughout its operations and locations.

About Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC)

Incorporated in 2017, PHCC is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBI. It implements the reclamation, development, design, and construction of the 265-hectare Harbor City Project in Pasay City.

Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) is the Project Developer of the Harbor City Project, which is being undertaken through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with the Pasay City Government and with the approval of the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) and the Office of the President.