New unit builds on NMDC Group’s capability and capacity in logistics and technical services built over decades of supporting delivery of complex and challenging infrastructure for clients around the world.

NMDC LTS will enable the Group’s strategy of innovation, diversiﬁcation and cost eﬃcient synergies through supply chain collaboration, transferable skills, and optimized eﬃciency.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), the Abu Dhabi based EPC powerhouse in the global dredging, marine civil, and energy sectors, announced today the latest step in its remarkable growth and innovation story; the establishment of its new business unit, NMDC LTS.

The new business unit will enable customers and partners to gain the benefit of NMDC Group’s extensive experience and capabilities in the logistics and technical services sector that have been built over decades of outstanding EPC project delivery. Built on NMDC Group’s strong foundations of world class resources, operational excellence, and industry leading technical expertise, NMDC LTS will enable customers and partners to benefit from NMDC Group’s innovative solution driven approach that underpins its ongoing journey of growth and diversification.

NMDC LTS will own and/or operate NMDC Group’s significant resource pool of marine support craft, technical capabilities, plant & equipment to enable the expansion of its services beyond the ongoing support to NMDC Group’s business units to the wider construction and industrial sectors. Through collaborative strategic partnerships, cross-industry synergies, and AI driven optimization, NMDC LTS will be strongly positioned to deliver cost eﬀective, innovative solutions across a wide range of services beyond the delivery of world class infrastructure that NMDC Group is renowned for.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said: “NMDC Group is a global leader in the marine EPC sectors which, by its nature, demands efficient and effective logistics and technical services to enable remarkable projects to be delivered to our clients. The scale and breadth of our operations naturally positions us to extend our services beyond the delivery of dredging & marine and energy EPC projects. NMDC LTS will be a trusted platform that gives new partners access to one of the biggest construction logistics and technical services operators in the region and enable them to gain the benefits of efficiency, innovation, and service focused delivery that NMDC Group has built over the decades of success. We look forward to continuing to work with our current partners in this exciting next phase of NMDC Group’s growth, and to take our expertise and offering to new clients and markets.”

Peter Marvin, Chief Technical & Resources Officer of NMDC LTS: “The delivery of EPC projects in the marine sector has unique challenges, requiring innovative solutions to enable the logistics and technical support necessary to build the infrastructure that our customers and partners need for their sustainable growth. Over decades NMDC Group has consistently proven its expertise, capability and capacity in this field delivering maritime and energy infrastructure around the world. NMDC LTS will take these strengths and expand its application to new customers, partners and industrial sectors through value-added collaboration and seeking to translate our extensive capabilities to meet their needs beyond the delivery of infrastructure. NMDC LTS is uniquely positioned to maximise the potential of this diversification into the logistics and technical services sectors.“

The launch of NMDC LTS is another milestone in the Group’s wider objectives for expansion and growth. NMDC Group’s five business units are NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Engineering, NMDC Construction and NMDC LTS.

The new business unit was announced at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week, organized by Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Abu Dhabi Chamber. The event is taking place from December 4–6 at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.