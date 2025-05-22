Collaboration agreement forms part of the MIITE mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE, and serves as a further example of UAE-China bilateral cooperation across energy and manufacturing.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and marine dredging (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jiangsu Juxin Petroleum Steel Pipe, to explore areas of collaboration, with the long-term aim to establish fabrication facilities in the UAE for metallic pipes to be primarily used in the dredging sector.

Jiansu Juxin Petroleum Steel Pipe, who specialize in the manufacturing spiral and longitudinal seam welded steel pipes develop products that are applied in offshore windmill, bridge & port pilling, dredging, high-speed rail and subway deep foundation, steel structure and other project settings.

The partnership forms part of the MIITE mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE, and serves as another credible example of UAE-China bilateral cooperation across energy and manufacturing.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said: “Collaboration is not optional but necessary in the diverse sectors that NMDC Group operates in, and this is precisely why we’re delighted to ink another cooperation agreement that we believe will bring about impactful outcomes. This agreement also demonstrates the attractiveness of the UAE’s industrial base for international players, who come here in full knowledge that ‘Making it in the Emirates’ is a blueprint for success. At NMDC Group, our businesses power the UAE’s industrial ambitions, and we’re proud that our partnerships with global and local partners open the door to new areas of economic growth and diversification.”

Eng. Niels de Bruijn, CEO of NMDC Dredging and Marine, said: "The strategic alliance between NMDC Dredging & Marine and Jiansu Juxin Petroleum Steel Pipe marks a powerful synergy, combining our unparalleled expertise in marine dredging and construction with their proven excellence in advanced steel pipe manufacturing. This partnership is set to deliver integrated, high-quality solutions for critical infrastructure projects worldwide, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainable development within the marine and offshore sectors."

At MIITE, NMDC Group is showing how its work serves as a catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and how it bolsters the UAE’s efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy. The Group is announcing several strategic partnerships, and will also provide updates on its projects, particularly its work internationally where the Group has an active pipeline of activities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam, alongside its work in the UAE.