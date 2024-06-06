Abu Dhabi, UAE – Coinciding with this year’s World Environment Day, centered around the theme ‘Our Land, Our Future’, NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), has partnered with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to launch an innovative beach cleaning initiative that aims to tackle plastic pollution and safeguard marine ecosystems along Abu Dhabi's coastline. The project's first phase will see the deployment of two specialized beach cleaning machines capable of processing various types of waste, especially plastic pollution, which is expected to triple globally by 2040, according to the United Nations.

This collaborative effort reflects NMDC Group's and EAD’s shared commitment to environmental preservation, natural resource protection, and the fight against plastic pollution in marine ecosystems and along beaches. This effort aligns with the objectives of the UAE's ‘Year of Sustainability’ 2024 and supports the country's ongoing efforts to uphold sustainable practices and protect its natural environment, ensuring its recovery from environmental challenges and preventing future degradation.

In the initial phase, NMDC Group will deploy its innovative beach cleaning machines along Abu Dhabi's shores. These specialized machines are designed to operate in shallow waters, are capable of reaching depths up to half a meter and are noted for their exceptional maneuverability and agility. Each machine features a 15-meter long and 4-meter-wide hydraulic arm, enabling efficient collection of waste and debris from the water's surface. Despite their powerful waste collection capabilities, these machines are relatively lightweight at approximately 9 tons, which facilitates easy movement and deployment across various aquatic environments.

Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD said, "This initiative is in line with our strategic objectives and national directives and is set to play a vital role in preserving natural resources and protecting them from environmental challenges and risks. It is also part of our citizen science education programme “Sahim”. We hope it will contribute to creating a healthy, clean, and safe environment for every community member in Abu Dhabi and advance the UAE's efforts at local, regional, and global levels to promote sustainability practices and principles essential for the preservation of diverse ecosystems around the world."

"On World Environment Day, our dedication to protecting marine waters continues, and we will continue to support national and global environmental efforts to protect and restore ecosystems for comprehensive sustainable development. The urgency of incorporating sustainability in all areas of life is now undeniable. Each community member has a responsibility towards their ecosystems and natural resources, to prevent pollution from waste, and to adopt eco-friendly habits that benefit the environment," H.E. added.

Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, said, "This initiative is a testament to our commitment to delivering green solutions to protect aquatic ecosystems and to implementing sustainable practices that support environmental sustainability and reduce pollutants impacting our natural resources, thus fostering a sustainable environment for the community members in Abu Dhabi. In the second phase of the initiative, we plan to expand the deployment of this equipment to ensure the safety of sea waters and beaches from harmful contaminants, particularly plastic particles that threaten marine life and habitats.”

"Our partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, timed with World Environment Day 2024, signifies our collective commitment to tackling the growing environmental threats worldwide. This cooperation stems from our national and social responsibilities to protect diverse ecosystems. By adopting swift and adaptable sustainability-driven actions, we support the quality of life for people and communities. The UAE, under its wise leadership, continues to lead in pioneering local and global environmental initiatives. Through this collaboration, we strive to contribute meaningfully to these sustainable efforts," Zaghloul added.

NMDC Group, as part of its sustainability efforts, has implemented several environmental initiatives across the UAE. Their projects like the Eastern Mangroves in Abu Dhabi exemplify their commitment to environmental health, where they dredged channels and created additional irrigation, recycling a million cubic tons of water​.

About NMDC Group

NMDC Group is one of the Middle East’s marine and energy industry leaders. Reputed for delivering noteworthy projects, NMDC Group prides itself on providing flexible, cost-effective and on-time solutions.

The Group owns and operates four business units: NMDC Construction (formerly Emarat Europe), NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC), and NMDC Engineering. Committed to excellence and led by responsibility, we deliver projects of unrivalled quality, adhering to the most rigorous third party certifications.

NMDC Group stands as a prominent catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and bolstering the UAE’s efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy. With an extensive track record, the Group’s specialized knowledge and expertise have significantly enhanced the region’s infrastructure while diligently safeguarding the ecological environment. The Group also contributes to the continuous development of the region’s economy shaping infrastructure, embracing operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner of choice across the EPC ecosystem.

Supported by an impressively large fleet, diverse capabilities and offices across the globe, NMDC Group has the professionalism and motivation to operate anywhere in the world, and the capability to overcome even the most challenging site conditions.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

