Backlog stood at AED 45.6 billion, with AED 13.9 billion in awarded projects

Financial performance underpinned by NMDC Energy’s geographic expansion, broader capability building, successful project execution, and operational agility

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, today announced solid financial results for the first nine months of 2025, with revenue surging 33% Y-o-Y to AED 13.0 billion and net profit gaining 5% Y-o-Y to AED 951 million, on the back of solid backlog execution across multiple markets.

The strong financial performance reflects the Company’s continued operational strength, with a backlog of AED 45.6 billion as of the end of September 2025. NMDC Energy also continued to ramp up its domestic and international project pipeline, which reached AED 61.4 billion by the end of September 2025.

Mr. Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said: “NMDC Energy has been diligent at prioritizing capacity-building, adding both depth and scale to its operations across key global energy markets. The Company has been focused on setting fundamental building blocks to amplify the next chapter of our growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders. We remain committed to investing in partnerships where best practices are shared, capabilities are maximized, and market access is enhanced as we explore new opportunities in the ever-evolving energy landscape.”

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, added: “One of NMDC Energy’s defining strengths is our ability to focus on delivering our backlog in the most efficient way to meet the demands of the energy industry. We have reinforced our position as the top-ranked EPC player in the Middle East and continue to build for the next phase of advancement by harnessing strategic partnerships across markets, with a clear focus on sustainable growth.”

NMDC Energy officially celebrated the first steel cut to mark the start of fabrication activities at its newly developed 400,000 sqm yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. Featuring advanced automation and digital systems and an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons, the yard provides fabrication, rigging, maintenance, and modularization services for complex onshore or offshore energy projects.

In the first nine months of the year, NMDC Energy was awarded key projects across several markets, including an AED 9.7 billion offshore EPC contract in the UAE, an AED 4.2 billion project in Taiwan. Accordingly, international market operations generated 31% of NMDC Energy’s revenues in 9M 2025.

Moreover, the NMDC Energy received its first-ever MSCI ESG Rating of “A”, a testament to its world-class and strict adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) related principles across its business model.

Furthermore, the Company initiated key strategic partnerships through the signature of landmark MoU’s – the first to explore domestic pipe production with the UAE’s Al Gharbia, and another with China’s Hilong Shine New Materials, an R&D-focused coating material manufacturer, to explore cross-border joint-operational agreements.

With more than 50 years of experience and a strong track record of successfully executed projects, NMDC Energy is on course for even greater gains as it continues to explore new growth opportunities and expand its reach. Guided by the two strategic pillars of geographical market expansion and capability building, NMDC Energy’s global footprint demonstrates its commitment to transcending borders and shaping a world where infrastructure meets excellence.

About NMDC Energy:

NMDC Energy is a world-class EPC solution provider, specializing in comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services for the offshore and onshore oil & gas sector, as well as the broader energy industry.

A majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group, NMDC Energy has over 50 years of experience, and a solid track record of more than 1,200 projects executed. The company offers end-to-end solutions including engineering, procurement, pipe laying, project management, fabrication, installation, and commissioning.

Known for its technical expertise, structured project management, and integrated approach to innovation, NMDC Energy serves as a single point of contact for large-scale, complex projects—ensuring seamless execution and client satisfaction.

The company operates four state-of-the-art fabrication yards—three in the UAE and one in KSA—covering a total area of over 2 million square meters, supporting its vast capacity to meet the energy sector’s evolving demands.