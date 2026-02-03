AED 1.6 billion net profits recorded in 2025, a 14% year-on-year growth

Backlog stood at AED 40 . 1 billion, with AED 13.9 billion in awarded projects

The Board of Directors proposed enhancing the dividend policy to set at least a 50% payout ratio for three years, starting at 2025 and ending 2027

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients today announced its full year financial results for 2025, with revenues surging 29% Y-o-Y to AED 18.7 billion, with 30% of revenues coming from international (non-UAE markets), while net profit grew 14% Y-o-Y to AED 1.6 billion.

In light of these outstanding results, NMDC Energy’s board proposed increasing its cash dividend by 14% to AED 800 million for the 2025 financial year, representing a 16 fils per share and a payout ratio of 50%, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming General Assembly Meeting.

These solid financial results were driven by NMDC Energy’s capacity expansion, an increase in operating agility, as well as its ability to forge strong, diversified partnerships to execute projects with efficiency across multiple markets.

NMDC Energy’s backlog currently stands at AED 40.1 billion as of 31 December 2025, with AED 13.9 billion in awarded projects. International (non-UAE) markets accounted for 20% of the backlog, while the UAE represented the remaining 80%, positioning NMDC Energy as the #1 EPC contractor in the Middle East, with a growing geographic footprint through flagship projects across some of the world’s most dynamic energy markets. Meanwhile, NMDC Energy’s pipeline stood at AED 58.6 billion in projects spread across the UAE, GCC, and beyond.

H.E Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said: “This resilient set of results is a clear reflection of our ability to synergize our world-class fleet of vessels, state-of-the-art fabrication yards, exceptional talent, digital innovation, and longstanding client relationships. Our strong backlog and healthy pipeline demonstrate the underlying strength of our business and how we are positioned to meet the future demands of the energy market in the UAE and beyond.”

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, added: “NMDC Energy has delivered record-high revenues and profits, marking its strongest financial performance to date, underpinned by business model optimization, disciplined project execution, and the effective deployment of AI across our operations. In the period ahead, we will prioritize disciplined growth, operational excellence, and sustainable long-term value creation for the markets in which we operate, our clients, our partners, and our shareholders.”

In addition to doubling its fabrication space and deepening its international presence through projects in Southeast Asia, NMDC Energy also officially opened a commercial office in Shanghai, China as well as a branch office in Taiwan.

2025 also marked NMDC Energy’s measurable progress in deploying Artificial Intelligence across its yards, vessels, workforce connectivity, as well as effective operational and project management. AI-driven technology development initiatives have achieved measurable outcomes, including substantially reducing planning time, and saving over 42,000 work hours across all projects.

Furthermore, NMDC Energy initiated key strategic partnerships through the signature of landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) as well as the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC).

With more than 50 years of experience and a strong track record of successfully executed projects, NMDC Energy is on course for even greater gains as it continues to explore new growth opportunities and expand its reach. Guided by the two strategic pillars of geographical market expansion and capability building, NMDC Energy’s global footprint demonstrates its commitment to transcending borders and shaping a world where infrastructure meets excellence.

About NMDC Energy

NMDC Energy is a world-class EPC solution provider, specializing in comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services for the offshore and onshore oil & gas sector, as well as the broader energy industry.

A majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group, NMDC Energy has over 50 years of experience, and a solid track record of more than 1,350 projects executed. The company offers end-to-end solutions including engineering, procurement, pipe laying, project management, fabrication, installation, and commissioning.

Known for its technical expertise, structured project management, and integrated approach to innovation, NMDC Energy serves as a single point of contact for large-scale, complex projects ensuring seamless execution and client satisfaction.

The company operates four state-of-the-art fabrication yards three in the UAE and one in KSA covering a total area of over 2.1 million square meters, supporting its vast capacity to meet the energy sector’s evolving demands.

For more information: https://www.nmdc-energy.com/en/investor-relations/