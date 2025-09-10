Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Group PJSC (“NMDC Group”) (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and marine dredging, and ADNOC Logistics and Services Plc (“ADNOC L&S”) (ADX: ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239), a global energy maritime logistics company, announced today a three-year agreement to explore collaboration on delivering maritime services for offshore projects.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, and Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, at NMDC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

This agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between NMDC and ADNOC L&S, establishing an expanded framework for continued collaboration on offshore EPC projects in Abu Dhabi. It includes provisions for marine services and integrated logistics, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to supporting the emirate’s offshore energy sector.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said: “NMDC Group has, for more than 50 years, proven its unparalleled experience and capability in multi-sector marine EPC infrastructure delivery and complex project logistics. The launch of NMDC LTS, our most recent vertical, enabled the market to benefit from these capabilities and expertise. ADNOC L&S has also established itself as a leader in the sectors of offshore energy support and hydrocarbon logistics services. Both entities operate some of the largest marine fleets in the region.”

“Therefore, it is crucial that we are aligned to ensure we maximize our effectiveness in our sectors for Abu Dhabi and our shareholders. This agreement will ensure a robust framework between our two power-house organizations that will enable us to focus on synergies across the different sectors in which NMDC Group and ADNOC L&S operate to propel collaboration, market sector differentiation and value growth that will further strengthen the critical industrial marine sector in Abu Dhabi and beyond,” he added.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said “This partnership supports ADNOC L&S’s long-term objective to provide world-class, integrated logistics solutions that enable the UAE’s offshore energy growth. By combining our expertise with NMDC, we will create new opportunities, deliver value to ADNOC, our shareholders and our customers, and advance the UAE’s economic development.”

ADNOC L&S continues to focus on delivering enhanced performance across its offshore logistics segment through collaborations such as this agreement with NMDC.

About NMDC Group

NMDC Group, a UAE company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading player in the marine and energy sectors. Building on 50 years of proven expertise and supported by an impressively large fleet, diverse capabilities, and a global network of offices, NMDC Group delivers complex turn-key projects, and offers flexible, cost-effective and timely solutions.

The Group owns and operates through five business units: NMDC Dredging & Marine, NMDC Energy, NMDC Infra, NMDC Engineering and NMDC LTS.

The Group is dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainability, social responsibility, and health & safety throughout its operations and locations.

About NMDC LTS

NMDC LTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of NMDC Group, delivers industry-leading support for complex infrastructure, energy and marine projects, leveraging on decades of EPC expertise to ensure seamless execution. With a solution-driven approach, we drive operational excellence and efficiency across the construction and industrial sectors, facilitating sustainable growth as the specialized logistics and technical services arm of NMDC Group, the Middle East’s leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. NMDC LTS extends the Group’s in-house capabilities to the global construction and industrial sectors.

NMDC LTS owns over 150 marine assets and manages over 100 additional vessels worldwide. The company is also the majority owner of Emdad, an integrated service provider specializing in the oil and gas, utilities, and industrial sectors.

About ADNOC Logistics & Services

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239) is a global energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi. Through its three business units – Integrated Logistics, Shipping and Services – ADNOC L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in over 50 countries. ADNOC L&S’ key subsidiaries include Zakher Marine International Holdings (100% ownership), an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels; and Navig8 (80% ownership), a global ship owner and commercial pools operator also offering bunkering and ship management solutions.

