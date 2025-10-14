Despite its rarity, testicular cancer poses the greatest risk for men aged 15 to 40

Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi has successfully managed a case of testicular cancer, emphasizing the critical role of early detection and expert care. The case, overseen by Dr. Ahmed Moharram, Specialist Urology, reinforces the importance of awareness and timely medical intervention in young men.

Though rare—occurring in about 1 in every 250 males—testicular cancer remains the most common cancer in men aged 15 to 40. While it accounts for only 1% of adult cancers, it represents 5% of cancers in the urogenital tract. With early detection and treatment, the survival rate is remarkably high.

A Patient’s Journey

A young male patient visited NMC Royal Hospital, MBZ City after discovering a solid, painless lump in his right testis. Clinical examination confirmed the mass, while comprehensive investigations—including blood tumour markers, ultrasound, MRI, CT, and PET scans—guided the next steps.

The patient underwent a right radical orchidectomy, a surgery that is both diagnostic and therapeutic. The removed tumour measured 8 x 7 x 6 cm and weighed approximately 150 grams. Pathology confirmed pure seminoma with regional infiltration, after which the patient was referred for chemotherapy. He is currently continuing his treatment journey with optimism for a full recovery.

Expert Insight

Speaking on the case, Dr. Ahmed Moharram, Specialist Urology at NMC Royal Hospital, MBZ City, highlighted the importance of vigilance:

“The testes are external organs—not internal—so self-examination plays a crucial role in early detection. And as with any cancer, early diagnosis is key to a successful cure. Do not ignore any changes in consistency or the presence of lumps in the testicles. If you notice anything unusual, seek medical advice without delay.

We also strongly encourage men with a history of undescended testes or a family history of testicular cancer to undergo a professional clinical examination at least twice a year for early detection.”

The Patient’s Gratitude

The patient reflected on his experience:

“I'm grateful for the early diagnosis and the care I received at NMC Royal Hospital — it gave me confidence and hope for a full recovery.”

Commitment to Community Health

Since testicular cancer has few modifiable risk factors—other than a history of undescended testes or genetic predisposition—awareness and proactive medical consultation remain the strongest tools in preventing advanced disease.

Through this case, NMC Royal Hospital – Mohammed Bin Zayed City reaffirms its dual mission: to deliver excellence in clinical care while also raising awareness on health issues that affect the community.