Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: - NMC Kia, The leading dealer in the Kingdom, expresses its commitment to strategic expansion and presence near Kia enthusiasts in the western region, from Tabuk in the north to Najran in the south. The inauguration of the new showroom in Jeddah reflects NMC's leadership in the automotive sector, showcasing its dynamic business model aimed at achieving specific success and ensuring sustainable growth in the automotive sector and the Kingdom's economy as a whole.

Covering an area of 1738 square meters, the new showroom displays 18 cars, including Kia electric vehicles which will be available soon. It features a dedicated lounge and waiting area for women, providing an exceptional customer service experience with interactive display screens and various financing options through private financial institutions. The showroom design aligns with Kia's brand philosophy, embodying a harmonious and cohesive identity that integrates contrasting elements, creating a memorable and unique environment for customers.

NMC-KIA aims to be among the top companies in the Saudi market by promoting Kia cars with new and unconventional concepts that resonate with the inspiring ideas of the new generation in Saudi Arabia. The company introduces the latest Kia models with advanced technology and distinctive marketing offers, coupled with exceptional experiences at the showrooms and post-sales services. NMC-KIA has successfully reinforced the new identity of Kia in the Saudi automotive market through advanced showrooms and modern service centers, exceeding customer expectations with an unparalleled "Experience like no other."

About NMC-KIA

NMC-KIA is the leading distributor of Kia Korean cars in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NMC, as a marketing company, is driven with vitality towards a future that is brighter and more progressive. This is made possible through its collaboration with the global company, Kia. NMC promises its customers a unique experience that propels them towards a better tomorrow, inspiring them to pursue their dreams. It's a legacy built on growth, excellence, and success, all starting with trust!