Abu Dhabi – NMC Healthcare group (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), has acquired Orthoplus Bone and Joint Center in Al Ain as it expands its services for patients across the Emirates. Established in 2017, Orthoplus is a well-known, JCI ‘Gold Seal of Approval’-accredited multispecialty clinic providing Orthopaedics, Physiotherapy, Urology, Dental, Neurosurgery, Family Medicine, and General Medicine. It is located near to NMC Specialty Hospital Al Ain, offering services to the residents of the densely populated Central District of Al Ain.

The acquisition builds upon NMC’s strategy to expand its portfolio and develop its core multi-specialty healthcare services in the UAE, including the enhancement of existing facilities and improvements to the patient experience to drive growth. To combine the synergies and value of the two brands, Orthoplus will be renamed to NMC Orthoplus Bone and Joint Center.

In recent years, Orthoplus has clinically collaborated with NMC Specialty Hospital Al Ain to provide a seamless continuum of care for patients who required surgical and inpatient care. Future plans will see Orthoplus expand beyond an orthopaedic centre and add more primary care specialties, therapeutic modalities, and diagnostic capabilities. NMC will also bring in additional orthopaedic surgeons and General Practitioners (GPs) to boost the team.

Orthoplus founder, Dr Sanil Sathyadasan, has been appointed as the Medical Director of NMC’s Al Ain network, while continuing his orthopaedic practice at Orthoplus. He will work closely with NMC’s senior leadership to develop and implement a strategy to strengthen orthopaedic specialty services across all NMC hospitals and clinics.

David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, stated: “NMC’s core purpose is to provide personalised, multi-specialty, accessible healthcare services to all communities across the UAE, and are actively expanding our footprint and service lines in line with our strategy. We are delighted to partner with Dr Sathyadasan who has built a highly reputable, gold-standard practice committed to providing safe and effective patient care. This reflects our own values as a medical provider, and we look forward to expanding Orthoplus’ capabilities across the NMC network for the benefit of our patients.”

Dr Sanil Sathyadasan said: “Having worked with NMC for several years, I know that this partnership will be a successful and exciting venture as we expand our quality patient care delivery. I look forward to helping drive the development of the NMC Orthoplus Bone and Joint Center and am proud to bolster NMC’s orthopaedic expertise across the Emirates.”

About NMC Healthcare

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of 70 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,000 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae.

