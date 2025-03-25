NKN Media, a leading integrated media powerhouse, has successfully raised AED 35 million and is all set to raise another AED 50 million to accelerate its global expansion and develop IPs.

Celebrating five years in Dubai, NKN Media has further cemented its position as a key player in the region’s media and events landscape. Following the resounding success of the Dubai Property Expo, which saw strong engagement in Singapore, the company is now gearing up for a global tour with upcoming editions planned in London, Turkey, New York, and Moscow.

“NKN Media is at a defining moment in its journey. Growing at an excellent pace, our expansion reflects the demand for high-quality media experiences. With our recent success, we are not only scaling our flagship events but also venturing into new markets and media verticals. As we expand, our focus remains on delivering impactful content and world-class events that drive business growth. The next phase of our expansion is about scale, innovation, and global reach,” said Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO, NKN Media.

Furthermore, NKN Media has a much-awaited lineup of projects coming in 2025 - beginning with the Ultimate Realty Awards on May 10th. The prestigious event aims to celebrate excellence in the global real estate sector. Following the massive success of Icons of the UAE Season 2, the next edition is set for September, honouring influential leaders and change-makers in the region.

Additionally, Majlis Premium, the startup fundraising forum, is set to debut in October. It will provide a global platform for startups with some of the biggest investors in the UAE. The show will exclusively be aired on India Today before expanding to leading OTT platforms later.

Building on its success in the media industry, NKN Media is now expanding its footprint in the inflight media and OOH sector. The company currently publishes Spice Route, and with the increasing demand for premium travel content, it plans to launch additional inflight magazines to engage a global audience. This strategic move aligns with the company’s vision to dominate high-impact media segments that offer direct audience engagement and premium brand positioning.

To know more, visit: nknmedia.ae

About NKN Media

NKN Media is a well-established 360-degree communications company that has been catering to clients’ needs since its inception in 1999. With a widespread presence in multiple countries, including India, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, The Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka. NKN Media is a prominent player in the media industry. The agency offers an extensive range of media services that encompass television, print, travel media, digital, radio, cinema and OOH. NKN Media takes pride in its exclusive partnerships with highly reputed media entities such as Republic TV, India TV, NDTV 24×7, AAJ Tak, India Today, Times Now and Zoom TV. Driven by its vision to become a leading global media outsourcing company, NKN Media focuses on delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners while simultaneously creating opportunities for organisational growth. With a mission to continuously evolve and expand its services, NKN Media remains committed to providing top-notch media solutions to its customers.

As part of its diverse media portfolio, NKN Media also publishes Spice Route magazine, the official in-flight magazine of SpiceJet India, further strengthening its presence in the travel media sector. The publication serves as a premium platform for engaging and inspiring travellers with high-quality content spanning various industries and interests.

Beyond media services, NKN Media is the driving force behind prestigious events such as Icons of the UAE and the Ultimate Realty Awards, which celebrate excellence across multiple industries. These flagship events reinforce the company’s commitment to recognising and honouring outstanding achievements.

