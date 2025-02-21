Nisus Finance positions itself as a transformative force in real estate investment, channelling significant capital into high-potential locations of Dubai, appoints an illustrious advisory Board to accelerate governance and growth

Dubai, UAE: Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd. (NiFCO), a leading real estate investment firm headquartered in India that went public in December 2024, has expanded its investor outreach to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East for its Gulf-focused real estate fund.

NiFCO recently launched the “Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC”, (“Fund”) incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”) registered as a Property Fund and as a Qualified Investor Fund. The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”) located in Dubai, U.A.E. The Fund has appointed Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited, to act as its fund manager.

The fund is committed to driving growth and delivering exceptional returns to investors in an increasingly dynamic global market.

The Fund is a Private Fund which can only be promoted to Qualified Investors (as defined by the DFSA) in the UAE by means of private placement.

Launched in August 2024, the fund has already raised significant commitments, reflecting strong investor confidence. Of this, $55 million has been deployed into two high-potential fully leased high yielding residential developments in Dubai—Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Al Furjan. NiFCO has strategically structured its capital deployment, utilizing $30 million in equity and securing $25 million in bank loans to fund these pioneering projects.

To enhance governance and drive strategic growth, Nisus Finance has appointed a distinguished advisory board comprising esteemed leaders with global expertise. This includes Mr. Marwan Al Sarkal, a board director of leading UAE corporations and recognized among the World’s Most Powerful Arabs; Dr. Tariq Hajiri, a seasoned legal and commercial expert who has held senior positions such as Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs at DIFC and Director of Legal Policy at the Dubai Economic Council, alongside roles in the UAE, France, USA, and Canada; H.E. Udaya Indrarathna, former Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE and Iraq, honoured as the Pride of UAE; and Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, a global entrepreneur, philanthropist, and award-winning Bollywood actor, who serves as Founder and Director of multinational corporations and an advisor to various government bodies.

Amit Goenka, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO), stated: “The participation of such stalwarts on our Advisory Board as independent members underscores our focus on excellence, integrity, and commitment to superlative outcomes. The UAE’s real estate market presents significant investment opportunities due to its rapid growth, favorable regulations, and increasing demand for high-quality residential, commercial and hospitality developments. Our fund’s initial success in raising nearly $100 million demonstrates investor confidence in our expertise and strategic vision. We are committed to delivering robust returns while contributing to the region’s dynamic real estate landscape.”

NiFCO Dubai, through its advisory arm Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO, UAE, is leading the execution and management of the DIFC Fund. This strategic expansion into the UAE aligns with NiFCO’s broader international growth strategy, focusing on high-growth real estate markets with strong investor demand.

Amit Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Chief Investment Officer at Nisus Finance, commented: “Nisus Finance brings its decade strong risk mitigated high yield growth track record to Dubai’s real estate sector which continues to attract global capital. Our investment approach prioritizes risk-adjusted returns, strong asset management for capital protection and high alpha. Our successful capital deployment of nearly AED 200 mn in JVC and Al Furjan, through a strong regulated fund framework built on our foundations of transparency, governance, and investor delight, underscores our confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth potential as an institutional global investment hub.”

The fund aims to raise an additional $500 million in debt, expanding its total size to $1 billion, with a target gross internal rate of return (IRR) of 18-20%. NiFCO anticipates reaching $250 million in capital commitments by Q2 2025, further solidifying its position as a key institutional investor in the GCC real estate market.

Dubai’s real estate market has seen record-breaking growth, with 180,900 transactions worth Dh522.1 billion in 2024—a 36% increase from the previous year. The influx of high-net-worth individuals, including 6,700 millionaires relocating to Dubai in 2024, has further bolstered demand for luxury properties, making the region a prime target for institutional investment. Source: WAM - Emirates News Agency.

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd., founded by Amit Goenka and Mridula Amit Goenka, specializes in real estate financing and capital markets, with over a decade of experience. Operating under the NiFCO brand, the company provides Transaction Advisory Services, Fund Management, and Asset Management.

NiFCO’s network includes subsidiaries and associates such as Nisus BCD Advisors LLP and Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP, managing real estate and urban infrastructure funds. Nisus Fincorp Private Limited operates as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). As of FY 2024, NiFCO manages assets worth approximately INR 1,000 crore.

