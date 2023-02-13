When it comes to a car brand that has continuously aligned with the legacy and heritage of the UAE, none can mimic the impact that Nissan has had. From innovation and advanced technologies to safety features designed with passengers in mind, every Nissan car reflects a success story, no matter its journey. Continuing on its path towards a future of technological fulfilment, the automotive brand is introducing NissanConnect, an innovative technology developed by Nissan to serve as the foundation of its Nissan Intelligent Mobility platform. NissanConnect provides drivers with a seamless connection between their car and smartphone to enjoy a variety of functions that improve the entire ownership experience.

NissanConnect offers customers access to a collection of 12 distinct and useful functions grouped under three key categories, namely, Navigation & Driving, Convenience & Comfort, and Safety & Car Health. The new technology, which is offered in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates on the 2023 Nissan Patrol, gives customers the ability to connect with their Patrol, including remotely locking and unlocking doors, turning on the horn and lights, and starting the engine to cool the cabin before a trip. To help identify where and when a vehicle is being used, NissanConnect also provides customizable smart warnings for speed, curfew, and geographic limitations. This is done for increased safety. The introduction of NissanConnect will further emphasize NissanPatrol and its performance, acting as an exceptional complement to the NIM suite of features which already make the car one of the most advanced SUVs on the road.

Taking a closer look at NissanConnect functions, Patrol owners can download the app, which offers remote access to safety and convenience features, provides vehicle information and allows them program personalized alerts. They can manage the connectivity of their car and keep a watchful eye on navigation, convenience, comfort and safety. Your car is as connected as you are.

Surpassing its innovative features, the NissanConnect app permits users contact Nissan if they need help, access frequently asked questions, and create a safer experience for new drivers by notifying owners when the speed crosses the determined limit.

Having NissanConnect featured in the 2023 Nissan Patrol offers innovative solutions and a digitally connected driving experience that adds to the pride and convenience of owning a Nissan SUV. Now, Nissan customers in Dubai, Sharjah or the Northern Emirates can enjoy a free three-years subscription to NissanConnect with every purchase of a 2023 Patrol. Those looking forward to exploring the future of Nissan across the UAE can visit their nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah or the Northern Emirates to book a test drive in the 2023 Nissan Patrol and explore the potential of NissanConnect in full action.

-Ends-

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: