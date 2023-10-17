Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a resounding testament to excellence and unwavering dedication to serving the travel and tourism sector, Abu Dhabi-based Nirvana Travel and Tourism, a subsidiary of Nirvana Holding, has claimed an astounding victory at the World Travel Awards 2023. The event, which brings together the elite of the global travel industry, recognized Nirvana Travel and Tourism with an impressive 9 awards, solidifying its position as a leader in the sector.

The accolades include:

Abu Dhabi's Leading Tour Operator 2023

Abu Dhabi's Leading Chauffeur Company 2023

Jordan's Leading Tour Operator 2023

Jordan's Leading Travel Management Company 2023

Middle East's Leading Chauffeur Company 2023

Middle East's Leading Destination Management Company 2023

Middle East's Leading Tour Operator 2023

As for the Global Travel Tech Awards received by Nirvana Over The World:

Middle East’s Best B2B Travel Provider 2023

World’s Best B2B Travel Provider 2023

The company is not new to the prestigious World Travel Awards as it has been on the list of winners since 2015. However, this year’s remarkable feat underscores the company's excellent performance and growth in the post-Covid landscape and its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services in the travel and tourism industry.

With a local, regional, and global presence, the company has consistently provided travellers with memorable experiences, ensuring seamless journeys from start to finish.

Mr. Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Nirvana Holding, expressed his pride in these accomplishments, stating, "These awards are a reflection of our team's dedication, hard work, and passion for the travel industry. Nirvana Travel and Tourism has always strived for excellence, and these recognitions inspire us to continue offering unparalleled services to our valued clients. We are committed to raising the bar and setting new industry standards in the years to come."

He added: "This recognition is greatly attributed to our committed teams across the region and our solid local and regional partnerships across the travel and tourism sector. The company has consistently strived to provide unforgettable experiences for travelers, ensuring them comfortable and seamless journeys."

These accolades are a testament to Nirvana Travel and Tourism's continuous pursuit of excellence and its commitment to creating unforgettable travel memories for all.

About Nirvana Travel and Tourism

Nirvana Travel and Tourism was founded in 2007 with the paramount goal of providing its clientele with an unrivaled level of care and elevating travel and hospitality to new heights. Nirvana reflects the "meaning of true care" in every detail of the service delivered. Its team of hand-picked industry specialists will work closely with you to determine your aspirations and requirements to be able to deliver a solution that fits the requirements of your day-to-day business operations. Whether it's a business trip, a corporate retreat, or an in-bound group, Nirvana can handle all the details for you, from booking your flights to getting you special treatment at your hotel, through our vast network of global partnerships. Nirvana takes pride in presenting the best Travel Solutions and services in the travel industry, and in providing you with experiences that are tailored to your specific requirements.