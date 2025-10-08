Company Achieved New Record-High Monthly and Quarterly Deliveries

34,749 vehicles were delivered in September 2025, increasing by 64.1% year-over-year

87,071 vehicles were delivered in the three months ended September 2025, increasing by 40.8% year-over-year

Cumulative deliveries reached 872,785 as of September 30, 2025

Abu Dhabi-- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, announced its September and third quarter 2025 delivery results.

The Company delivered 34,749 vehicles in September 2025, reaching a new monthly record and representing an increase of 64.1% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 13,728 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, 15,246 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 5,775 vehicles from the Company’s small smart high-end electric car brand FIREFLY. The Company delivered 87,071 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, reaching a new quarterly high and representing an increase of 40.8% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 872,785 as of September 30, 2025.

On September 20, 2025, NIO officially launched it’s flagship premium SUV in China, the All-New ES8, with user deliveries starting shortly after.

Globally, NIO continues to set new benchmark for premium battery electric vehicles, offering users a refined, safe, and seamless experience on every journey towards a new horizon.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,900+ patents by July 2025 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

Media Contact:

Mark Shahroozi

mena.press@niomena.com