BELLEVUE, Wash. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, today announced the opening of its new office located in Riyadh, as part of the company's ongoing investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the Middle East.

"Saudi Arabia is and will continue to be a critical market for technology as the Kingdom pursues ambitious goals around modernization and infrastructure to realize the opportunities within its Vision 2030 framework. By bringing together the best in automation and AI, Nintex is well-equipped to support key components of the Vision 2030 framework, including the modernization of the public sector, growing investments in technology, and more," said Amit Mathradas, CEO of Nintex. "With our long-standing relationships with Saudi customers and partners and newly expanded footprint in Saudi Arabia, Nintex is demonstrating its commitment to the Kingdom by supporting digital transformation efforts and investing in local talent."

Saudi Arabia office, leadership and hiring

The office location in Al Olaya, the central business district of Riyadh, is part of Nintex's strategic investment in KSA. Additionally, Nintex plans to hire and build out its team with local, valuable talent within the Kingdom. Hiring will span numerous departments and teams, including channel and alliances, customer success, finance, human resources, IT, marketing, sales, technical support, and more.

Nintex is hiring a Vice President and General Manager, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This role will be responsible for spearheading the business operations within the GCC. In the interim, Ayman El-Hattab, Regional Vice President of Emerging Markets at Nintex, will continue to lead Saudi Arabia operations and the company's existing operations in the Middle East as part of his region.

Today, Nintex's process automation and intelligence platform supports Saudi initiatives such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) and the National Transformation Program (NTP), and various digital transformation programs in the country.

Nintex K2 product updates

As part of ongoing investments in KSA, Nintex will further invest into its Nintex Automation K2® product offerings. The K2 platform has supported advanced requirements, providing a powerful and sophisticated workflow engine that can scale with complexity and specific governance requirements for important, sensitive, and mission-critical work across organizations of any size. Specific investment areas include:

Translations and localization: Nintex Automation K2 now natively supports Arabic language. In addition to Arabic, K2 also supports French, German, and Spanish for all design experiences. SmartForms also now supports multiple languages in a single view or form, allowing for easier multilingual experiences.

Nintex Automation K2 now natively supports Arabic language. In addition to Arabic, K2 also supports French, German, and Spanish for all design experiences. SmartForms also now supports multiple languages in a single view or form, allowing for easier multilingual experiences. Modern experiences: Investments in SmartForms include highly requested controls and updating default themes for a more modern user experience.

Investments in SmartForms include highly requested controls and updating default themes for a more modern user experience. Integration and modernization: Upcoming investments include new integrations into Nintex RPA, Nintex DocGen, and updated integration points for modern extensibility standards.

Upcoming investments include new integrations into Nintex RPA, Nintex DocGen, and updated integration points for modern extensibility standards. Governance and management: Workflow draft versions can now be managed in the designer. Investments in Live Instance Management (LIM) and additional escalation and exception handling will unlock additional power in the workflow engine.

"Today's announcement is a significant step forward in Nintex's ongoing commitment to Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom's ambitions for digital transformation and growth," said Ayman El-Hattab, Regional Vice President, Emerging Markets at Nintex. "By establishing a Saudi Arabia office, hiring in-market experts, and bolstering our key product for the region, Nintex supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of creating a digital society, digital government, and a future of innovation. We look forward to enhancing how we serve our existing customers and expanding the power of automation to more Saudi organizations in the future."

