Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaboratively develop fire, electrical, and life safety regulations, promote educational initiatives, and share expertise to safeguard lives and property within the Kingdom’s energy and petrochemicals industry.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Sami A. Ajmi, Vice President (A) of Fire Protection at Aramco and Jim Pauley, President and CEO of NFPA, at a ceremony held at Aramco's headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to minimizing fire and electrical-related risks and damages, while maximizing the exchange of critical fire data and information while aiming to establish the high safety standards in the energy and petrochemicals industry. Together, the two entities will create robust training programs, implement certification processes, and explore cutting-edge fire prevention technologies. The partnership will also focus on knowledge transfer, best practice sharing, and in-depth research to elevate Saudi Arabia’s fire safety standards to a global level. Both organizations will leverage the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™ framework to analyze fire data and assess the economic impact of fires on society, informing future prevention and response strategies.

Commenting on the agreement, Sami A. Ajmi, Vice President (A) of Fire Protection at Aramco said: “The historical significance of this MoU is the result of a long and great journey between Aramco, as the biggest industrial oil producer and NFPA, as a standard developer aiming to enhance fire protection measures and safeguard our operations and communities. This MoU was a major milestone in Fire Protection’s Global Participation Program, in which one of the goals of this program is to contribute to global fire safety and foster collaboration and information exchange. I’m proud to see many Aramco employees influencing the development of NFPA standards globally as principal standard committee members at many NFPA standards.”

"Partnering with Aramco marks a transformative chapter in our pursuit of enhanced fire safety. This collaboration will not only raise the safety standards in the Kingdom but also serve as a catalyst for industry-wide improvements. By combining our expertise, resources, and shared vision, we will develop comprehensive training programs, implement advanced technologies, and foster a culture of safety that extends beyond our organizations. Together, we will protect the energy and petrochemical industry, ensuring the use of the latest safety standards and innovative solutions," said Jim Pauley, President and CEO of NFPA.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Aramco

Aramco is one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, creating value across the hydrocarbon chain, and delivering societal and economic benefits to people and communities around the globe who rely on the vital energy we supply. Aramco continually strives to position itself at the forefront, maintain its position as a preferred supplier to customers, deliver long-term shareholder value, and supply communities around the world with reliable, more sustainable, and affordable energy. Aramco is proactively doing its part to provide energy products reliably and sustainably, enabling communities to seize opportunities that can transform the world. For more information, please visit https://www.aramco.com/ar/about-us.